Metro Supply Chain partners with the Arrows to support Canadian sport and local communities

TORONTO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Supply Chain Inc., a leading provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with the Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club effective immediately to support the growth of sport in Canada and give back to local communities.



“I’m delighted Metro Supply Chain is able to partner with a successful sports team that aligns with our mission of supporting the local communities in which we operate. We are also excited to learn and contribute to the development of talent in both organizations,” said Chris Fenton, Metro Supply Chain’s President and CEO. “I have personally benefited from playing, supporting and assisting with community rugby coaching and know how important sport is to engaging communities.”

The Metro Supply Chain logo will appear on all Arrows match kits worn during the 2023 Major League Rugby season. As the Toronto Arrows Community Impact Sponsor, Metro Supply Chain will work with the Arrows to build fun opportunities for rugby fans to engage with the sport.

“The Arrows are very excited to partner with Metro Supply Chain in 2023,” said Rahul Srinivasan, Toronto Arrows’ Chief Commercial Officer. “I have been fortunate to learn more about Metro Supply Chain’s priorities of supporting community engagement through Canadian sport. Its culture and values align very closely with the vision and priorities of the Arrows, and the sport of rugby. We look forward to continuing to build our relationship with Metro Supply Chain, get its employees excited about rugby and continue to work together to help organizations in need.”

The Arrows kick off their fifth campaign in North America’s top-flight professional rugby league with a road match in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 17. The first home game of the season will be at York University on April 8 against the newly rebranded Rugby New York Ironworkers who are looking to defend their crown as Major League Rugby champions.

About Metro Supply Chain

Metro Supply Chain is a strategic supply chain solutions partner for some of the world’s fastest-growing and most recognizable organizations. Managing 14 million square feet in 98 sites across North America and Europe with a team of 6,000, it is the largest privately owned supply chain solutions company based in Canada. For almost 50 years, Metro Supply Chain’s scale, wide capabilities and entrepreneurial structure has enabled it to meet its customers’ most challenging supply chain needs, including designing, building and managing advanced omnichannel fulfillment and last-mile delivery networks.

For more information, contact:

Alison Wood, Head of Marketing and Communications

awood@metroscg.com; Tel: +1 437 332-4361

About Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club

Established in 2018, the Toronto Arrows Rugby Football Club is Canada’s first and only professional rugby union team. Competing in Major League Rugby, the team is equipped to compete against top-tier North American professional club teams, providing emerging Canadian talent with enhanced and more frequent opportunities to hone their skills at an elite level.

For more information, contact:

Brock Smith, Communications Manager

bsmith@torontoarrows.com