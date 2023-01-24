Global Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Is Expected to Generate $263.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The emergence of quantum computing, the emergence of autonomous robotics, and the surge in the implementation of AI chips in robotics drive the global artificial intelligence chip market. Based on chip type, the CPU segment held the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global artificial intelligence chip market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global artificial intelligence chip market garnered $11.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $263.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 37.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $11.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $263.6 billion CAGR 37.1% No. of Pages in Report 365 Segments covered Chip Type, Processing Type, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers The emergence of quantum computing The surge in the implementation of AI chips in robotics Opportunities The emergence of autonomous robotics Restraints The dearth of skilled workforce

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global artificial intelligence chip market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities.

On the other hand, the demand for smart robots increased in order to maintain the social distancing norms during the lockdown.

Improvements in artificial intelligence chip are expected in the upcoming years in order to make up for lost opportunities during lockdowns.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global artificial intelligence chip market based on chip type, processing type, technology, application, industry vertical, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on chip type, the CPU segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global artificial intelligence chip market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the ASIC segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 39.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on processing type, the edge segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global artificial intelligence chip market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on technology, the SoC segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global artificial intelligence chip market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the others segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global artificial intelligence chip market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to dominate in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global artificial intelligence chip market analyzed in the research include NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, Baidu, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., MediaTek Inc, SoftBank Corp., Alphabet Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc.(Xilinx Inc.), Mythic Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., and NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies).

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global artificial intelligence chip market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the artificial intelligence chip market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing artificial intelligence chip market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

An in-depth analysis of the artificial intelligence chip market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of regional and global artificial intelligence chip market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.



Artificial Intelligence Chip Market Key Segments:

Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others

Processing Type

Edge

Cloud

Technology

System On Chip

System in Package

Multi-Chip Module

Others



Application

Nature Language Processing

Robotics

Computer Vision



Network Security

Others

Industry Vertical

Media and Advertising

BFSI



IT and Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive and Transportation

Others



By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)



