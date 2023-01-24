Cotton Creek Capital Announces the Sale of Vecta Environmental Services, LLC

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cotton Creek Capital (“Cotton Creek”) is pleased to announce the sale of Gonzales, Louisiana-based Vecta Environmental Services, LLC (“Vecta”), a provider of industrial and environmental services to customers primarily in the Southern United States.

Over the course of Cotton Creek’s partnership with Vecta, the Company expanded from three locations in two states to eight locations across four states, with an operating footprint capable of servicing customers across the lower 48 United States. During this period, Vecta successfully expanded its technical service capabilities and enhanced its infrastructure, while also scaling its operations with customers across the utilities sector. Vecta more than tripled revenue and quintupled earnings over the past four years.

“Vecta has experienced substantial growth – both financially and operationally – during our partnership with Cotton Creek. And, while we have greatly expanded our client base over this time frame, our ongoing commitment to safety, quality and character remain core to our dedication to our customers and overall success. We are excited about the next chapter for Vecta, and for the continued success of the entire Vecta team and the customers we serve,” said Kenny Rouse, Founder and President of Vecta.

Lee Rash, Partner at Cotton Creek said, “We are proud of the transformation Vecta experienced over these past four years, and, importantly, for the relationship fostered with Kenny and the rest of the Vecta team. We wish the Vecta organization immense success in the future.”

The Company and Cotton Creek were advised by Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company, LLC on the transaction with Greenberg Traurig LLP serving as legal advisor.

About Vecta

Vecta Environmental Services, LLC, founded in 2011, is a full-service environmental firm specializing in hydroblasting, vacuum truck, tank cleaning, hydroexcavation, chemical cleaning and insulation & scaffolding services critical for routine maintenance, planned outages/shutdowns, regulatory compliance, construction and emergency call outs at customer plants and facilities to customers primarily in the Southern United States, with capabilities to service customers throughout the lower 48 United States. Vecta currently operates out of eight locations in four states, including its headquarters in Gonzales, LA, along with additional locations in Houston and Weatherford, Texas; Lake Charles (2) and LaPlace, Louisiana; Hobbs, New Mexico; and Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit Vecta’s website at www.vectaenvironmental.com.

About Cotton Creek Capital

Based in Austin, Texas, Cotton Creek Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm that focuses on investing in and growing lower middle market companies in manufacturing, infrastructure services, specialty chemical, building products, food and beverage and business services sectors. The Firm targets businesses with EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million, investing in situations ranging from buyouts, recapitalizations, buy-and-builds to corporate divestitures. Cotton Creek Capital partners with exceptional management teams, collaborating to develop a focused vision and execution plan based on company-specific objectives. Cotton Creek Capital’s senior investment professional have extensive experience investing in privately held businesses with an active approach that enables Cotton Creek Capital to work in concert with management teams to build market-leading businesses. For further information, visit Cotton Creek's website at www.cottoncreekcapital.com.

