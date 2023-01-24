Westland Insurance Group earns Insurance Business Magazine’s 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion award

Company acknowledged for championing a culture of diversity and inclusivity in the workplace

/EIN News/ -- Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen first nations), Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance today announced that it has been honoured with the 5-Star Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) award from Insurance Business magazine. This award recognizes insurance companies that have made significant strides in creating a culture of inclusivity and equity for all employees.

"We’re incredibly proud to receive the 5-Star award, as it’s a clear testament to the dedication of our employees in building our diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture at Westland," says Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. "Diversity and inclusion are at the core of Westland's values. We're more committed than ever to fostering a culture where all employees and clients feel valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential."

The 5-Star award acknowledges insurance companies that have implemented successful DEI programs. It commends these companies for driving progress and cultivating an environment where employees from all backgrounds and roles are encouraged and empowered.

As part of its commitment to DEI, Westland has implemented a wide range of initiatives to support its diverse workforce. These initiatives include diversity and inclusion training for senior leadership, a DEI program with a working group and council, and a variety of policies that support DEI at Westland, such as flexible hybrid work guidelines. They also work with the BLAST network, a recruitment module integration that pushes openings out to job boards that target underrepresented populations in the workforce.

"Creating a truly inclusive workplace is a continuous journey, and we're honoured to be recognized for our efforts," says Keri Fraser, Chief People Officer for Westland. "This award is a great indicator of our priorities at Westland, but we know that our work here isn’t done. We'll continue to support and refine an environment where all our employees feel included and respected, and where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed."

- 30 -

About Westland Insurance Group

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest-growing independent insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $2.5 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. Since its founding in 1980, Westland has remained a family-owned company that is committed to supporting its clients, industry partners and local communities. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.

Jessica Thiessen Westland Insurance Group Ltd. 7782887894 mediaenquiry@westlandinsurance.ca