Wizeline Announces New Retail and Consumer Focus to Elevate Brands with Future-Fit Digital Solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wizeline, a global technology services provider that builds high-quality digital products and platforms, announced today the launch of its Retail and Consumer industry offerings aimed to help leading brands increase revenue, reduce costs and gain a greater competitive advantage in the face of economic headwinds. This new offering expands the company's expertise within the retail and consumer industry by utilizing specific solutions, such as merchandising and marketing automation, personalization and omnichannel integration, that power brand differentiation.



“We are excited to distill the valuable insights we’ve acquired through our high-impact work in retail and other consumer industries and package it into future-fit solutions for Retail & Consumer brands,” said Javier Gagliardo, CBO, Wizeline. “Throughout the years, our team has collaborated with some of the most impactful global brands within the industry. This allows our team to bring a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities in this market combined with extensive technical expertise, helping our clients achieve their desired outcomes and identify new ways to maximize value in an ever-evolving digital landscape.”

Retailers are focusing on reinvention in the digital world as consumer demands and habits have changed dramatically over the past two years. Wizeline’s approach to the Retail and Consumer space focuses on creating personalized and engaging digital experiences for customers, as well as streamlining operations and increasing efficiency for businesses. The vertical is broken into three sub-offerings geared toward solving crucial pain points and capitalizing on the biggest opportunities.

Digital Marketing Personalization: 80% of consumers are more likely to make a purchase when brands offer personalized experiences. Wizeline builds customer data platforms and Marketing Automation solutions to help brands deliver ever-more personalized experiences and cut down on churn.

73% of consumers prefer to shop across multiple channels. To ensure brands unify their physical and online channels to reinforce their strength, Wizeline designs and develops differentiated mobile and web experiences, livestream commerce, AR/VR and digital payments.

With economic uncertainty affecting all industries, retailers need to optimize costs now more than ever. Wizeline will focus on Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Technology Modernization and Supply Chain & Procurement Analytics to unlock efficiency and cut costs for brands.



“Retailers need to navigate several realities simultaneously: the post-pandemic shopper, inflation, a looming recession, and the rise of the phygital experience,” explained Ken Claflin, Head of Retail and Consumer, Wizeline. “These factors have accelerated an already dynamic digital landscape, where customers raise their expectations and are drawn to compelling experiences driven by technology differentiation. We look forward to providing the right set of digital solutions to our partners so they can create the best experience for all parties impacting the bottom line — consumers, associates, and third-party vendors.”

Wizeline currently serves global retailers such as Walmart, Inditex, Kellogg’s, and Nike as well as Latin American retailers such as Coppel and GEPP (Pepsi), and has a proven track record of delivering successful digital products and platforms for clients in a variety of industries. With a team of experts in technology, design, and strategy, the company is well-positioned to help retail and consumer businesses thrive in the digital age.

For more information about Wizeline and its Retail and Consumer vertical, please visit the company's website at https://www.wizeline.com/industries/retail-and-consumer/ .

