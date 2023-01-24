BlueCat announces international expansion with launch of Customer Care and Integration Development Center in Belgrade, Serbia

Center will provide support and integration development services to BlueCat customers in EMEA

/EIN News/ -- BELGRADE, Serbia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueCat, the Adaptive DNS™ company, today announced the launch of its first Customer Care and Integration Development Center in Belgrade, Serbia. The new office opened on Jan. 16 and expands BlueCat’s award-winning customer service team, including its Premier and Enterprise Customer Support programs.



The new Customer Care and Integration Development Center will help BlueCat support the growing international demand for its DDI management platform — critical network infrastructure software that improves network access, control, automation, and security. DNS, DHCP, and IP address management are together known as DDI and provide the core services that enable network communications.

“Supporting our customers worldwide means being closer to where they are, understanding their unique issues, and being available when they need us,” said Petrisa Pecnik, Chief Customer Officer at BlueCat. “In Serbia, we have found talented people with the right mix of skills and real-world experience with network technologies, from telecom to multi- and hybrid cloud.”

The center’s Integration Development team will allow BlueCat to accelerate and expand the delivery of third-party software integrations (e.g., ServiceNow, VMware, Splunk, Cisco Umbrella, etc.) that are critical to helping customers realize their network automation and security goals.

“Founded more than 20 years ago, BlueCat has been delivering industry-leading solutions for DNS, network automation, and security — via an integrated DDI management software platform — for the world’s largest organizations,” said Chief Executive Officer Stephen Devito. “Our customers rely on BlueCat to deliver seamless, resilient, and secure online access to multi-cloud, hybrid cloud, and on-premises environments required to modernize the delivery of applications and IT infrastructure.”

The new team joins a company that has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for seven straight years.

“We're excited to welcome our Serbian-based employees to BlueCat, where what we accomplish is only possible because we empower our teams to collaborate and contribute,” said Cheryl Kerrigan, Chief People Officer. “We are thrilled with the response we have received from talented customer care and software engineers in Serbia, and we are continuing to seek talented people to fill additional roles in our new Belgrade office.”

About BlueCat

BlueCat is the Adaptive DNS™ company. The company’s mission is to help the world’s largest organizations deliver reliable and secure network access from any location and any network environment. To do this, BlueCat re-imagined DNS. The result – Adaptive DNS™ – is a dynamic, open, secure, scalable, and automated DDI management platform that supports the most challenging digital transformation initiatives, like adoption of hybrid cloud and rapid application development. BlueCat’s DDI management platform was recognized as a market leader and outperformer in the recently released GigaOm Radar report that evaluated all the vendors offering DDI Management. The company is headquartered in Toronto and New York and has additional offices throughout the world, including Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Singapore and Serbia. Learn more at bluecat.com.

Contact: Pierre Hamilton Senior Manager, Corporate Communications pr@bluecatnetworks.com