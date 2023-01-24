Wamo announces 50% growth in team size following launch of UK incorporation services and Shopify affiliation

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital financial services company, Wamo, is proud to announce that its team has grown by 50% since the launch of its new UK incorporation services and Shopify affiliation. The new products have been well-received by the market and have helped to drive the company's growth.



Wamo is a digitally native fintech, aimed at small and medium-sized companies. It is incorporated in the United Kingdom, with headquarters in London and Malta. With technology and innovation at its core, the company's goal is to compete with traditional financial methods in delivering financial services.



The company's new products allow individuals and companies worldwide to remotely and seamlessly open UK corporations in less than two days through the Wamo mobile app and website. Additionally, Wamo's affiliation with Shopify provides users with access to an end-to-end solution for quickly creating, running, and growing a digital business from one location.



"We are thrilled to see such strong growth in our team following the launch of these new products," said Yanki Onen, CEO of Wamo. "We believe that these new offerings will help to drive our mission of facilitating the way small companies trade and make it possible for anyone, anywhere."



At this stage, in its second year of operations, Wamo serves clients in 31 countries, originating from 89 countries. Recently valued at €19 million, the fintech raised €1.75 million to be invested in new markets' expansion and talent growth. Wamo has offices in the United Kingdom and the European Union, and is committed to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. 80% of the company's team leaders are female.



Wamo aims to become the solution of choice for over 10,000 European SMEs looking for convenient, efficient solutions to their everyday financial management needs.

The company has so far received support from angel and professional investors from Canada, Turkey, Malta, and the United Kingdom. Wamo is on a mission to change how people think about banking and raise expectations around what they can expect from a banking service provider.

The digital bank is firmly focused on delivering personal, supportive customer service, and on providing business owners and potential business owners the best-fit tools for the job.



In addition to its new UK incorporation services and Shopify affiliation, Wamo offers a range of other digital banking solutions, including spending limits, pay-later options, account statements, cashback, scheduled and recurring transfers, and the ability to assign cards to team members.

The company also boasts a better and faster onboarding process and processed over 400,000 transactions, exceeding €0.5 billion in value.

