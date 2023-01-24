Breast Pumps Market by 2018-2027 | Demand, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Competitive Situation | Douglas Insights

The global breast pump market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2024. The growth can be attributed to increasing awareness about breastfeeding, a growing number of working women, and rising concern for children's health.

/EIN News/ -- Douglas, Isle of Man, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the last few years, we've seen a huge rise in women choosing to breastfeed their children. And while there are many benefits to breastfeeding, it can be challenging to do so effectively when you're away from your baby.

This is where the market for breast pumps comes in. A breast pump allows you to express milk from your breasts and store it for later use. While this may sound like a simple task, there is quite a bit involved in finding the right pump for your needs.

There are two main types of pumps available today: manual and electric. Manual pumps require you to squeeze them manually, while electric ones are powered by batteries or electricity and are easier to use. Electric pumps are more expensive and easier to clean and maintain than manual models.

When deciding which type of pump is right for your needs, keep in mind that some models offer different settings so both mothers can use them with small breasts and those with larger ones (which means they will last longer). In addition, some brands have adjustable speed settings to accommodate both newborns and older babies who need more suction power than younger ones.

Breast pumps are an essential piece of equipment for breastfeeding mothers. They allow them to express their milk and store it in bottles for later use. A breast pump can be used by a mother to express breast milk after childbirth and by individuals who are not breastfeeding. The device's primary purpose is to collect milk from the breasts, which can then be used by an infant or stored for later use.

The global breast pump market has been growing steadily over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue over the next few years as well. This growth is due partly to increasing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding and increased support from governments and healthcare organizations worldwide.

The market is driven by rising breastfeeding rates due to increasing awareness about its benefits, especially for infants and mothers. Breast pumps are used for expressing breast milk for storage or feeding purposes. The use of breast pumps has increased due to the rising breastfeeding rate among mothers in developing countries such as India and China. In developed countries such as the US and UK, there has been an increase in the number of women returning to work after giving birth; hence, they need breast pumps to express their milk while they are away from home.

Rising demand for convenient solutions for breastfeeding mothers and increasing awareness are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

In addition, breastfeeding is becoming increasingly popular due to its numerous benefits, including improved health and well-being of both mother and child. As a result, more women opt to nurse their babies instead of formula milk or other alternatives.

Moreover, many countries have introduced legislation encouraging mothers to breastfeed their children to reduce infant mortality rates and improve child health outcomes. This has also resulted in increased sales of breast pumps for use at home or in work environments where breastfeeding may not be feasible due to time constraints or social norms within certain groups (e.g., corporate culture).

The global breast pump market has been segmented based on product type, end-user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into manual breast pumps and electric breast pumps. Manual breast pumps are further sub-segmented into single-user and dual-user manual breast pump models. Electric breast pumps are further sub-segmented into double electric breast pumps and single electric breast pump models.

Based on end-user, the global breast pump market has been segmented into hospitals & clinics, retail pharmacies; e-commerce platforms; home healthcare services; other end users (physicians & clinics). The hospitals & clinics segment accounted for more than 52% of the total revenue share in 2015.

It is expected to continue its dominance through 2025 owing to the high adoption rate in developed countries like the U.S., Germany, France, etc.

At Douglas Insights, we're committed to empowering you with the information you need to make informed decisions. We've released our new report on the global breast pump market.

The report is full of data and insights that will help you understand the current state of the breast pump market and its future direction.

Here are some highlights from the report:

An analysis of key drivers and restraints affecting the market

Detailed analysis of key trends that will impact future demand for breast pumps

Analysis of competitive movements within the industry (including mergers and acquisitions)

A look at emerging technologies that are shaping how people use breast pumps.

The report covers the key trends and growth factors influencing the market and their impact on the global breast pump market. It also highlights the market's key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The study includes information about the overall competitive landscape of the global breast pump market, including details of the top players operating in this space.

Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Breast Pumps Market-

By Products

Manual Pumps

Electric/Battery Powered Pumps

By Technology

Closed

Open System

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Breast Pumps industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Breast Pumps market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Breast Pumps market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Breast Pumps market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Breast Pumps and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Breast Pumps across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

