Industry Ministry to Provide All Morocco's Regions with Industrial Zones (Official)

MOROCCO, January 24 - The Minister of Industry and Trade, Ryad Mezzour, said Monday in Rabat that his department is pursuing the approach to provide all regions of the Kingdom with their own industrial zones.

  In response to an oral question to the House of Representatives, Mezzour stressed that Morocco has made great strides to create 12,000 hectares of industrial zones in almost all regions, noting that there are still constraints and needs that must be addressed.

He said, in this wake, that the ministry is working with a number of cities to create new industrial and economic zones that allow him to upgrade industrial activities that are no longer appropriate to these cities, saying that this is done in an experimental framework and in a context of necessity in order to gradually overcome the constraints.

MAP : 24 January 2023

Industry Ministry to Provide All Morocco's Regions with Industrial Zones (Official)

