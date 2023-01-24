Geneva: Morocco Calls for Urgent, Bold and Progressive Action to Tackle Nuclear Disarmament

MOROCCO, January 24 - Morocco's Ambassador and Permanent Representative in Geneva, Omar Zniber, called on Tuesday to tackle the global threat of nuclear disarmament through urgent, bold and progressive actions leading to their prohibition.

''Nuclear disarmament is the priority that we have the responsibility to achieve, given the obvious catastrophic threat of these weapons,'' said Zniber, on the occasion of the plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament (CD), recalling that treaties establishing nuclear-weapon-free zones are an important option in the path of nuclear disarmament.

Morocco stressed, in this regard, its commitment to the effective implementation of the 1995 resolution to free the Middle East region from nuclear weapons and all other weapons of mass destruction, regretting, in the same vein, the failure of the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

"This is another missed opportunity to strengthen global security, while a new nuclear arms race is starting very dangerously," added Zniber.

It is "deeply disturbing" to note the record and relentless increase in military budgets, not only from the major powers, but also regionally, he noted, saying that "this frenzy of military spending further distracts us from the goal of international cooperation to create a peaceful world, and is detrimental to any regional integration efforts."

In this context, Morocco, which attaches great importance to international cooperation and capacity building in the field of disarmament, organized last December, with the United States, a North African regional workshop, the first of its kind in the region, on Security against Proliferation, which was attended by African and European countries, said the diplomat.

This workshop, which was part of the "Security Initiative against Proliferation", was an opportunity to share experiences, with the aim of addressing the traditional and emerging security threats in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic coast of Africa, in connection with the challenges of proliferation and threats of acquisition of weapons of mass destruction by non-state groups, which can amplify the risks of terrorism and separatism, he explained.

MAP : 24 January 2023