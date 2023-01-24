Submit Release
Mr. Hammouchi Receives Vice President of Saudi State Security

MOROCCO, January 24 - The Director General of National Security and Territory Surveillance, Abdellatif Hammouchi, received on Tuesday in Rabat Abdullah Fahad Salih Al-Owais, Vice President of Saudi Arabia’s State Security, who is on a working visit to Morocco leading an important security delegation.

The Saudi delegation includes the director of the Directorate General for Countering Extremism and the director of the Directorate General for Conventions and International Cooperation, as well as experts and security officials at the Saudi State Security, the Directorate General of Territorial Surveillance (DGST) said in a statement.

This visit, which reflects the strength and depth of cooperative relations in intelligence and security coordination between the DGST and the Presidency of the Saudi State Security, illustrates the common desire of both parties to consolidate this bilateral cooperation in the service of security and safety of their citizens, the same source added.

At the end of the work of this visit, Hammouchi and Salih Al-Owais signed a cooperation agreement between the DGST and the Presidency of the Saudi State Security in the field of combating terrorism and its financing. This agreement covers the organization and development of cooperation and security coordination in various areas related to the fight against terrorism and terrorist financing operations, the statement said.

The DGST and the Presidency of the Saudi State Security aspire to develop their security relations and intelligence, coordinate efforts to fight against terrorism and extremism, in order to deprive terrorist organizations of any rear base, recruitment grounds and financial resources, concluded the statement.

MAP :   24 January 2023

