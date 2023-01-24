BioCorRx Appoints Pharmaceutical & Finance Veteran Harsha Murthy to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- ANAHEIM, CA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of innovative treatment programs for substance use and related disorders, today announced that Mr. Harsha Murthy was appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Harsha Murthy is an experienced pharmaceuticals/finance executive with expertise in pharmaceutical operations, strategy, deal origination, strategic partnerships, and finance. Currently, Mr. Murthy is a managing partner of Consummate Capital LLC, a New York City-based private equity investment and advisory firm that sources and structures the acquisition of generic and branded pharmaceutical products for its clients. Mr. Murthy is also the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a dermatology company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Previously, Mr. Murthy was a co-Founder and Managing Partner of Konanda Pharma Partners, a private equity fund investing in mature branded pharmaceuticals. Prior to Konanda, he served as the Executive Vice President and Corporate Head of Strategic Planning and Business Development for King Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Murthy was Vice President of Business Strategy and Administration at Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, one of the most successful biotech companies in history, and was a Managing Director at GE Capital’s Structured Finance Group. Mr. Murthy has also served on a number of boards for pharma, biotech, corporate and non-profit organizations, including Electrolux Corporation, MedDEV Inc., Validus Pharmaceuticals, New York City Digital Health Technology Breakthrough Network, Rx Bandz, Inc., and the Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation. Murthy received a B.A. degree summa cum laude from Duke University and a J.D. from Stanford Law School.

Lourdes Felix, CEO, CFO and Director of BioCorRx Inc., commented, "We are excited to welcome Mr. Murthy to the Board of Directors. Mr. Murthy’s deep expertise in business and finance across biotech and large pharmaceutical companies will be invaluable as we continue to advance on our business development initiatives, including the potential spin-off of BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., the Company’s controlled clinical stage drug development company, into a separate publicly traded company on a major exchange. Mr. Murthy has extensive relationships in the healthcare and venture capital investment communities as well as among pharmaceutical, biotech companies and medical companies, foreign and domestic, and we look forward to collaborating with him and adding his capabilities to our Board.”

“I am delighted and honored to join the BioCorRx Board,” said Mr. Murthy. “I look forward to working with my talented and dedicated Board and management colleagues to advance BioCorRx’s promising naltrexone implant, BICX104, to make a real difference in the lives of patients with opioid and alcohol use disorders.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. Beat Addiction Recovery is a substance use disorder recovery program that typically includes BioCorRx's proprietary Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) modules along with peer support via mobile app along with medication prescribed by an independent treating physician under their discretion. The UnCraveRx® Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted weight loss program that includes access to concierge on-demand wellness specialists: nutritionists, fitness experts and personal support from behavioral experts; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx®. The Company also controls BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage drug development subsidiary currently seeking FDA approval for BICX104, an implantable naltrexone pellet for treatment of alcohol and opioid use disorders. For more information on BICX and its subsidiary pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

The information in this release includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "estimate," "become," "plan," "will," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown. risks as well as uncertainties. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, the actual results that the Company may achieve may differ materially from any forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the management of the Company only as of the date hereof.