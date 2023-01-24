LPL Financial Expands Leadership Team With Addition of Senior Client Experience Executives

Tim Checko and Cory Triolo will focus on developing world-class products and experiences for advisors and institutions

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that two seasoned executives have joined the firm’s expanding Investor and Investment Solutions leadership team. Cory Triolo joins as Executive Vice President, User Experience & Research and Tim Checko joins as Executive Vice President, Advisor Experience. Their combined expertise in developing exceptional client experiences complements LPL’s goal of helping advisors and institutions run thriving businesses.

“LPL is continuing to develop a world-class, client-centered platform that equips advisors and institutions with differentiated capabilities to serve their clients at scale, while continuing to manage and grow their business,” said LPL Managing Director and Chief Product Officer Kabir Sethi. “Cory’s track record of building successful platforms across digital banking and wealth management combined with Tim’s expertise delivering products and experiences across wealth management and consumer banking will help LPL continue to deliver innovative advisor and end-client experiences.”

In Triolo's new role, he'll lead the design of web-based and mobile applications used by financial advisors, institutional program managers and end investors with an emphasis on intuitive design, ease of use and accessibility.

Checko will guide the development and operational management of technology and investment products and solutions designed to help LPL advisors and institutions more efficiently serve their clients, and setting the strategy for investments in functional enhancements and new capabilities.

Triolo most recently headed up the Digital Client Experience at Bank of America and Checko joins LPL from Merrill Lynch, where he served as Managing Director of Advisor Platforms and oversaw the creation of products and experiences.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve*, supporting more than 21,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 institution-based investment programs and at approximately 500 registered investment advisor ("RIA") firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

*Top RIA custodian (Cerulli Associates, 2020 U.S. RIA Marketplace Report). No. 1 Independent Broker-Dealer in the U.S. (Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine 1996-2022). Among third-party providers of brokerage services to banks and credit unions, No. 1 in AUM Growth from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of AUM from Financial Institutions; No. 1 in Market Share of Revenue from Financial Institutions; No. 1 on Financial Institution Market Share; No. 1 on Share of Advisors (2021-2022 Kehrer Bielan Research & Consulting Annual TPM Report). Fortune 500 as of June 2021.

LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Media.relations@LPLFinancial.com

(805) 640-5391