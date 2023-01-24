Data Colocation Market Projected To Hit USD 114.48 Billion at a 13.48 % CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Rise in Automation to Boost Data Colocation Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Data Colocation Market : By Service Type, By Components, By End Users, Forecast till 2030”, the market is predicted to thrive substantially during the assessment era from 2020 to 2030 at a healthy CAGR of approximately 13.48% to attain a valuation of around USD 114.48 Billion by the end of 2030.

Data Colocation Market Competitive Analysis

Eminent industry players profiled in the global data collocation market report include:

SunGard availability services (U.S.)

DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

Equinix, Inc. (U.S.)

American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc. (U.S.)

Interxion Holding NV (Netherlands)

Verizon Communication, Inc. (U.S.)

CenturyLink, Inc. (U.S.)

CoreSite Realty Corporation (U.S.)

KDDI Telehouse Corporation (Japan)

Global Switch Corporation (UK)

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2023

Data Colocation Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 USD 114.48 Billion CAGR during 2020-2030 13.48% Base Year 2019 Forecast 2020-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The overall demand of the data colocation market is not going to stop sooner. In the upcoming years, the market will surge into unprecedented heights. The ongoing requirement for a data colocation center was put to stale when the pandemic took place. Key Market Drivers The data colocation industry growth is blooming rapidly due to the facilities and services it provides. The factors that influence the market growth are the easy accessibility of hosting servers or managed security.

Data Colocation Market Drivers

Rise in Automation to Boost Market Growth

The increase in robotics and automation used for installing servers, managing disc storage, and managing connectivity will boost market growth in the forecast period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Data Colocation Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-colocation-market-2023

Data Colocation Market Opportunities

Need to Minimize IT Expenditure to offer Robust Opportunities

The increasing need to reduce IT expenses and implement additional cost-effective options is a key factor boosting the market for data centers with colocation. Reducing the IT cost used to deploy data centre facilities, which are essential to company operations, is becoming increasingly necessary. Colocation in a data centre offers the affordability and robustness needed to handle the daily data needs. As a result, this has emerged as the market's primary motivator for data colocation.

Data Colocation Market Restraints

Network Bandwidth Issues to act as Market Restraint

Network bandwidth issues and high cost to own and maintain a data center especially for companies which generate inconsistent data volumes may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Data Colocation Market Challenges

Emergence of Containerized Data Centers to act as Market Challenge

The emergence of containerized data centers may act as a market challenge in the forecast period.

COVID-19 Analysis

Every sector of the world economy suffered severely as a result of the COVID19 pandemic epidemic. In difficult times, specific industries including banking, insurance, financial services, information technology, & telecom departments suffer financial losses. The supply chain was eventually disrupted as a result of the lockdown brought on by the pandemic outbreak's severe rules on how the industrial sector could operate. In the majority of nations, industries' production lines are shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

In the difficult situation, many projects remained unfinished. However, due to the high need for data gathering, storage, and accurate analysis, which drives the need for more data centers, the expansion of the data colocation industry is unprecedented. The worldwide adoption of restrictions has caused a significant surge in data traffic, which several online platform firms have seen during the lockdown.

The COVID19 outbreak had a significant influence on the market for global data colocation, and the lockdown procedures caused various difficulties for company operations. Despite the pandemic, the data colocation market anticipates that there will continue to be a significant demand for the business and that this demand will increase dramatically in the following months.

The adoption of policies for remote working and the increasing data consumption by businesses will support growth. These several elements increase the market's potential for data colocation. Data centre units saw a surge in demand for data storage, collecting, and analysis during the lockdown. The growth of the data colocation market was fueled by the rising use of internet platforms, applications, & cloud computing services during the pandemic.

Ask for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2023

Data Colocation Market Segmentation:

The global data collocation market is bifurcated based on service type, components, and service type.

By service type, large scale will lead the market over the forecast period. Large Businesses are more likely to use colocation services since they may rent out sizable spaces and satisfy their power and computing needs. Additionally, colocation services help big businesses have total control over the infrastructure of the data centre.

By components, the data collocation market is segmented into cooling units, server and storage, and network hardware.

By end users, IT will domineer the market over the forecast period. Large amounts of information are being produced as a result of the quick uptake of advanced technologies like the internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. For this reason, a lot of businesses in the IT industry rent out space in data centers. These solutions enable IT companies to securely handle, store, and scale up the storage potential in accordance with their needs for large volumes of data. In addition to cheap operational costs and low capital requirements, data colocation facilities provide high-speed data transmission.

Market Regional Insights:

North America to Head Data Colocation Market

Due to the region's ownership of the highest portion of the global data colocation market, North America is projected to dominate the industry. There are more and more data centre needs in the area for IT capacity. The data colocation market will probably be positively impacted by the existence of industry leaders in the area who are utilizing cutting-edge infrastructural architecture to support market growth. Due to the significant presence of multiple significant cloud service providers and the widespread deployment of colocation data centers by SMEs, the North American region is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the projected period. Furthermore, the expansion of the regional marketplace is being aided by rising e-trade sales in the United States. Additionally, merchants are spending a lot of money on their IT infrastructure to store customer data that can be used to identify consumer buying habits and product requests based on a variety of criteria, including location, gender, and age group. Increased investments by hyperscale cloud providers, colocation service providers, and businesses modernizing their IT infrastructure to enable edge computing, 5G, multi-cloud services, big data analytics, and IoT will help the data centre colocation market in North America.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/2023

Data Colocation Industry Updates:

January 2023- Sungard's data centre and colocation operations in Paris, France, have been acquired by European data centre company Penta Infra.

Related Reports:

Data Center Colocation Market by Type, by Deployment Type, by End-User - Forecast 2030

Data Center Market by Component, by Organization Size, by End-user - Forecast till 2027

Hyperscale Data Center Market by Component, by Services, by Type, by Tier Type, by Design Type - Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com