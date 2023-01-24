Goosehead Insurance Partners with the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts

Strategic partnership equips independent mortgage professionals with the tools needed to deliver a world-class home insurance selection process

WESTLAKE, Texas, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal insurance agency, today announced a new partnership with the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) to provide its community of over 65,000 independent mortgage brokers with tools that ensure the home insurance selection process is easier and more efficient for homebuyers than ever before.



“Here at Goosehead, we understand the power of an independent agent to ensure that consumers get the insurance policy that best meets their needs, and it’s clear that AIME values their independent agents too,” said Justin Ricketts, Executive Vice President, Technology and Partnerships at Goosehead Insurance. “We’re looking forward to supporting independent mortgage brokers across the country and are excited to be a part of AIME’s continued success.”

Through this partnership, independent mortgage brokers at AIME will have access to Goosehead’s Digital Agent Platform, a quoting platform powered by deep, integrated technology that provides consumers with a straightforward and efficient way to find the best home insurance coverage at the right price. Goosehead’s more than 2,000 agents will also serve as a valuable resource for AIME brokers, providing expertise that will empower AIME members to reach homebuyers in their local communities and continue to deliver on the group’s “client-for-life philosophy.”

“Goosehead’s tech-forward Digital Agent Platform, as well as its extensive network of knowledgeable agents, will be an invaluable resource for enhancing our members’ interactions with their clients,” said Karis Koehn, Senior Vice President of Business Development at AIME. “At AIME, we are committed to supporting our members and helping them to build a successful business. With Goosehead, agent success – as well as client satisfaction – will no doubt reach new heights.”

About Goosehead:

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and 2,287 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

About AIME:

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) is a non-profit, national trade membership association created exclusively for independent mortgage brokers. With over 65,000 members, AIME is committed to establishing a community of independent mortgage experts by creating an association that empowers them with unparalleled technology, continued education, and networking support necessary to successfully advise consumers nationwide with their residential mortgage needs. AIME operates with a growth-focused strategy, providing tools and resources to propel the wholesale channel beyond a 25% share of the mortgage market in 2023 and beyond.