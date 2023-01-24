Global Surgical Table Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $2,452.8 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during the Analysis Timeframe 2022-2031 [275-Pages] | Approved by Research Dive

The global surgical table market is predicted to observe prominent growth during the forecast period, due to the rising number of surgeries all across the globe. Based on product type, the powered sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. Regionally, the North America region is expected to dominate the market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global surgical table market is envisioned to garner $2,452.8 million in revenue and rise at a CAGR of 7.0% during the estimated period from 2022 to 2031.



As per our analysts, with the rising number of surgeries all across the globe due to the increasing trauma and injury cases among individuals, the surgical table market is expected to experience exponential growth during the analysis period. Besides, the growing burden of end-stage chronic diseases that require surgery is predicted to fortify the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing number of surgical procedures related to illnesses, accidents, and childbirth is expected to create huge growth opportunities during the estimated timeframe. However, the high cost of surgical table materials is predicted to hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Request an Exclusive PDF Sample of the Surgical Table Market (Including Tables, TOC, and Figures)

Segments of the Surgical Table Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on product category, product type, end-use, and region.

Product Category: Generalized Surgical Table Sub-Segment to be Most Profitable

The generalized surgical table sub-segment is expected to hold the highest revenue during the estimated period. The increasing use of general surgery tables due to their advanced technology, safety measures, and ergonomic features to ensure patients’ well-being during surgery sessions is predicted to bolster the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis timeframe.

Product Type: Powered Surgical Table Sub-Segment to be Most Productive

The powered sub-segment is predicted to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast timeframe. This is mainly due to the flexibility of powered surgical tables and their rising demand from healthcare facilities all across the globe. Moreover, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses (CVDs) is expected to propel the growth of the market during the estimated period.

End-Use: Hospital Sub-Segment to be Most Beneficial

The hospital sub-segment is expected to hold the maximum share of the market throughout the analysis period. This is mainly because hospitals offer primary care in developing countries. Moreover, the rising hospital investments in surgical equipment such as operating tables are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast timeframe.

Ask an Expert Analyst or Schedule a call to Get the Latest Trends on Surgical Table Market

Region: North America Region to Hold the Largest Share of the Market

The North America region of the surgical table market is predicted to hold the biggest share of the market over the estimated period. This is mainly due to the massive occurrence of surgeries in this region. In addition, the rising awareness among people of this region about the need for surgical operations to treat injuries and complications related to various chronic diseases is expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact on the Surgical Table Market

The rise of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the surgical table market. This is mainly due to the restrictions on product delivery and temporary facility closures caused due to the pandemic. However, the market has experienced steady growth during the pandemic due to the increased demand for surgical tables for elective surgeries and Covid-19 treatment. Moreover, the increasing growth of non-profit organizations together with the growth of hospitals and ambulatory care facilities is expected to upsurge the growth of the market throughout the crisis period.

Request an On-Demand Customization of the Specific Segments or Regions on the Surgical Table Market

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the surgical table market include

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Corporation (Mizuho OSI Inc.)

Getinge AB

Skytron LLC

Stryker Corp.

Alvo Medical

Steris Plc.

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Elekta AB

These players are widely working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to obtain a leading position in the global industry- Inquire here to grab full report

For instance, in October 2021, Mindray, a leading provider of medical devices and solutions launched a new member of the HyBase high-end operating table family namely “HyBase V8 mobile operating table”. This product is designed to adapt to any surgical environment and offer the highest level of patient care.

Further, the report also summarizes other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

More about Surgical Table Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail:support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521