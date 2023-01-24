Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market Projected to Generate a Revenue of $1,027.4 Million and Rise at a CAGR of 6.2% during the Analysis Period 2022-2031 [240-Pages] | Details by Research Dive

The global urinary tract infection testing market is expected to see prominent growth by 2031, due to the rising cases of urinary tract infection among people all across the globe. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be dominant.

According to the report, the global urinary tract infection testing market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $1,027.4 million and rise at a CAGR of 6.2% during the analysis timeframe from 2022 to 2031.

Dynamics of the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market

With the increasing prevalence of urinary tract infections among individuals worldwide, mostly among adult women, the urinary tract infection testing market is expected to experience striking growth over the estimated timeframe. Moreover, the increasing R&D activities on UTI Testing Kits are expected to create wide growth opportunities during the forecast period. However, the wrong results associated with urinary tract infection testing may hamper the growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe.

Covid-19 Impact on the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the urinary tract infection testing market. This is mainly because the Covid-19 infection caused severe symptoms in the lower urinary tract. Moreover, according to studies it is found that UTIs caused by Covid-19 infections are more common in men than women and among patients who are admitted to the hospital because of severe coronavirus infection. All these factors have inclined the growth of the market during the pandemic period.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the urinary tract infection testing market into segments based on infection type, test type, end-user, test kit, and region.

By infection type, the cystitis sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable and is predicted to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The rising occurrence of acute cystitis among females all across the globe is predicted to bolster the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe.



By test type, the urinalysis sub-segment is predicted to be the most productive and is expected to hold the largest share of the market throughout the estimated period. The increasing need for urinalysis due to the increasing geriatric population all across the globe is expected to upsurge the growth of the market over the forecast timeframe.



By end-user, the diagnostic laboratories sub-segment is expected to be most beneficial and is predicted to have the fastest growth during the analysis timeframe. The increasing number of UTI tests performed in diagnostic laboratories equipped with appropriate and costly instrumentation is expected to augment the growth of the market over the estimated period.

By test kit, the laboratory test kits sub-segment is predicted to be the most gainful and is expected to hold the highest share of the market throughout the forecast period. The urinary tract infection laboratory test kit helps in detecting leukocytes, blood, pH, nitrites, and other parameters in urine to diagnose UTIs which is expected to foster the growth of the market during the analysis timeframe.



By region, the Asia-Pacific urinary tract infection testing market is expected to hold the biggest revenue of the market over the estimated timeframe. The growing percentage of aging people and the increasing occurrence of urinary tract infections in hospitals in this region due to indwelling catheters are expected to drive the regional growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Market

The major players of the urinary tract infection testing market include

Sysmex Corporation

Cardinal Health

Siemens

Danaher

Abbott

Quidel

Stryker

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ACON Labs.

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies and tactics such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration, and product development to attain a leading position in the global industry.

For instance, in September 2022, Pathnostics, a leading precision diagnostic testing, and development company announced its collaboration with DispatchHealth, a renowned organization redefining healthcare delivery through the most advanced on-demand, in-home healthcare model. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to focus on the evaluation of patient outcomes and management choices based on UTI tests or standard urine cultures.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including SWOT analysis, the financial performance of the key players, the product portfolio, and the latest strategic development.

