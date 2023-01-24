VitalSleep: Innovative Snoring Remedy Mouthpiece Has Helped Over 500,000 Snorers Improve Their Sleep Thanks To Its Slimmer, More Comfortable Design For Men And Women

/EIN News/ -- Largo, FL, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Did you know that one out of every four people across the globe suffers from chronic snoring? That’s a lot of restless sleep, and not just for us snorers, but also for our forgiving (and sometimes unforgiving) loved ones. For those who suffer from a bad night’s sleep caused by snoring, the good news is that there are many ways to help improve your quality of sleep. Chronic snorers may have read up on and even tried the costly technologies and products available on the

market, but the device making the difference for hundreds of thousands of people is the cost-effective anti-snoring mouthpiece from VitalSleep.

The company behind the product pride itself on providing a solution that works for many adults with its customizable design. Here are more details on how the anti-snoring mouthpiece from VitalSleep is helping snorers get the sleep they’ve always dreamt of (pun intended):

It molds it to your teeth

We are all unique, so it makes sense that the shape of our teeth and mouths are rarely one and the same. Many mandibular (jaw) advancement devices don’t take this into consideration. This can make other devices uncomfortable. The last thing you want when trying to get a better night’s sleep is to be unable to drift off because of an annoying contraption keeping you awake. VitalSleep is designed with you in mind. It molds to the shape of your teeth with an easy, at-home, boil-and-bite thermal fit. Simply heat the device in hot water and bite into it to create custom teeth impressions. It can also be reheated and remolded if ever necessary.

It features an adjustable lower tray, giving you better air flow by opening the airway.

A lack of airflow is one of the biggest culprits of provoking snoring. During our sleep, our throat muscles relax and can partially block the airway between our lungs, nose, and mouth. Aswe breathe, air traveling over the relaxed tissues causes a vibration, and this creates the harsh sounds of snoring.

The anti-snoring mouthpiece from VitalSleep tackles the airflow problem. Its lower tray allows for micro-adjustments to advance your jaw allowing air to flow unrestricted. This approach is the same method doctors and dentist use to treat snoring and it’s one of the most popular remedies to snoring today.

It helps you sleep a healthy number of hours each night, allowing you to feel refreshed

A bad night’s rest can make you feel lethargic and tired. Poor deprives you of energy, effects your mood, and can be detrimental to your health. The VitalSleep oral appliance is designed to help both you and those around you get better sleep.

Some benefits include:

Improved airflow, reducing the chances of snoring

Less snoring means better health

Getting quality sleep helps to limit tossing, turning, and heading to the coach in the middle of the night

It gives you a better chance of waking up feeling refreshed and well-rested

Don’t let snoring impact your quality of life The VitalSleep anti-snoring device has helped over 500,000 snorers sleep better. With hundreds of reviews from satisfied customers, VitalSleep’s mission is help snorers get restful sleep with effective, comfortable, and affordable snoring solutions.

For the past 10 years, The Snore Reliever Company, LLC’s mission has been to provide a customized, affordable approach to better sleep for snorers and their partners. They strive to enhance the quality of life for snorers and their loved ones by offering effective snoring solutions. Learn more via the website: https://www.vitalsleep.com

