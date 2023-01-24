Airline IoT Market to Touch USD 593 Million by 2030, Attaining a CAGR Of 21.8% during 2020-2030. – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Airline IoT Market: Information by Application (Fleet Management, Passenger Experience Enhancement & Other Processes), by Component (IT Services, Software, Data Center Systems, Communication Services & Devices), and by Region — Global Forecast till 2030

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights,Airline IoT Market Report Information: By Application, By Component, By End Users, By - Global Forecast to 2030 Market Size is anticipated to reach USD 593 Million and registering a CAGR of 21.8% during 2020-2030.

The term "Internet of Things" (IoT) refers to a notion in computer science that envisions a world in which everyday objects are Internet-connected and so usable and controllable by their owners. The airline business is constantly innovating in order to give the best possible trip for the lowest possible price, and IoT has become an essential element of this process.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 593 Million CAGR 21.8 % (2020-2030) Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Application, By Component, By End Users Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America Key Market Drivers Rapid Advance in IoT Technology

Competitive Dynamics:

Other firms are actively contributing to the market, despite the fact that the market is dominated by the main players due to their extensive history in the industry, diverse range of services, and global presence. During the estimated time frame, these firms might increase their global footprint by launching innovative new products and services. Providers with superior technology at their disposal can create superior goods and services, thereby rendering their rivals' offerings outdated. The proliferation of new products, company expansions, and M&A deals suggests that market competition will continue to heat up. Key Players of the market are:

Amadeus IT Group SA

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Cisco Systems Inc

SAP SESITA

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Market expansion is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rising air travel demand and increased efforts to improve the traveler experience. Growth in the market can be attributed to factors such as the increasing popularity of "smart airport design" and the ongoing development of wireless technologies. There has been a dramatic growth in the number of people using airlines in recent years. Therefore, airport authorities and airline operators throughout the world are rapidly implementing cutting-edge technologies to improve operational efficiency and keep up with the exploding demand for air travel.

Massive investments in R&D have resulted in technology advances in the aviation and IoT industries. Moreover, the demand for more aviation sector participants to incorporate IoT into their operations and services is driving the expansion of the aviation IoT market, as are the optimization of energy and processes and the quick adoption of flexible IFEC systems.

Market Restraints

The growth of markets, however, can be stunted by the Internet of Things' susceptibility to cyberattacks.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The aviation industry was hit hard by the pandemic's emergence of COVID-19. Although domestic and international air travel have picked up since the third quarter of 2020, the uptick has been fairly gradual. Our poll found that people believe the domestic airline industry will rebound more quickly than its foreign counterpart. Passenger numbers are also predicted to be directly affected by government policies and regulations pertaining to commercial air travel.

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Airport segment is expected to record notable growth over the review period.

By Component

Data Center System segment is poised to rise at a substantial CAGR over the review period.

By End-User

Air Traffic Management segment is slated to witness significant growth over the review period.

Regional Analysis:

The North American market is by far the biggest worldwide. It held a 31.89 percent share of the market in 2017 and was worth $3,150.5 million. Growth in this market was predicted to reach 15.61 percent throughout the projection period. As two of the world's largest economies, the United States and Canada have promising business opportunities. U.S. airlines spent over $25 million in 2016 to ease congestion at a number of U.S. airports. The expansion of the gasoline market could benefit from this kind of innovation. During the forecast period, the market for IoT aviation devices in North America is projected to increase by 15.61 percent.

Strong economies in Europe, including France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, are fueling expansion in the Aviation IoT Market there. Europe has emerged as a key market for aviation IoT because to recent technology developments. More than 4,500 planes flew across Europe last year. The forecast for 2023 places the figure at around 8,000. Market expansion in this area may be attributed to the increased collaboration between airlines and airport authorities, which has resulted in the implementation of smart solutions and an uptick in the number of aircraft. It follows that Europe's market should expand by 14.73 percent throughout the course of the projection period.

Due to factors like rising demand for in-flight connectivity and connected electronic devices, rapid urbanization, increased technological progress, the need to improve the passenger experience, and growing investments in IoT solutions from air operators and airport authorities, Asia-Pacific will emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast, growing at a rate of 18.40%. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the largest national markets in this area, followed by the other countries in the Asia-Pacific region.

The increasing volume of travelers in the Middle East and Africa is a major factor propelling the industry there. Fuel efficiency, in-flight connectivity, and the baggage and security processes are all areas where airlines are making investments. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) market is predicted to expand by 16.50% over the forecast period. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are two of the most important markets in the Middle East and North Africa (MEA) area.

During the forecast period, the Latin American market expanded at a CAGR of 17.26% thanks to rising investment and need for real-time information from airlines. Using Internet of Things (IoT) and satellite connectivity solutions, airports in this area are working to reduce overhead costs. Brazil is the region's largest market, followed by other Latin American countries.

