Software-Defined Radio Market to touch USD 23.72 Billion by 2030, and between 2022 and 2030, it can Gain a CAGR of 10%– Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Software Defined Radio Market Information By Component, Frequency Band, Platform Application, And Region - Forecast till 2030"; the market will reach USD 23.72 Billion by 2030 at a 10% CAGR.

Market Synopsis

An SDR is a grouping of hardware and software innovations. Several radio operating operations are implemented using programmable processing technologies and firmware or software that can be changed. SDRs are analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters, general-purpose CPUs, an FPGA, mixer, antenna, a filter, application-specific integrated circuits, digital signal processors, and software. As these technologies are used more often, new wireless capacities and features can be added to the current radio system without needing new hardware. Contrarily, the cross-functionality of conventional hardware-based radio devices is constrained, and changes can only be made physically. Therefore, the requirement for communication devices will increase throughout the forecast period due to lowering total system cost and enhancing system performance by offering an improved and reconfigurable platform.

A sound card or analog-to-digital converter, along with an RF front end, may be part of a rudimentary SDR system. Instead of being carried out in specialized hardware, a sizable portion of signal processing is assigned to general-purpose processors. Such a design produces a radio that can receive and transmit a range of radio protocols based only on the software used. Software radios can be very useful for military and mobile phone companies, which must support various constantly evolving radio protocols. The response time is shortened as a result. As a result, it is more demand for applications, including drones and driverless cars, 5G cellular technology, aircraft, telecommunications systems, and military use. Thus, the total software-defined networking will be boosted in the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details 2030 Market Size USD 23.72 Billion CAGR 10% (2022-2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Frequency Band, Platform Application, And Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America Key Market Drivers Increasing defense investment to modernize defense communication systems drives the market

Market Competitive Landscape:

The prolific contenders in the software-defined radio market are:

BAE Systems (US)

General Dynamics Corporation (US)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Thales (France),

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Leonardo Company

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Increasing defense investment to modernize defense communication systems drives the market for software-defined radio systems. Furthermore, the desire for more adaptable and software-programmable communication equipment has led to a major increase in the global software-defined radio (SDR) industry. Because SDR improves satellite performance and enables precise operation over several frequency bands, it is frequently employed in space communication. The necessity for Software Defined Radio systems is driven by an increase in defense spending to upgrade defense communication systems. Additionally, the market is expected to develop due to rising demand from the air force and space sectors. The market's hopeful view is also influenced by several innovations, such as the creation of next-generation internet protocol (IP) systems that can be converted to 4G and wireless spectrums.

The expansion of the SDR market is anticipated to be driven by rising defense spending by major economies, which will feed rising investments in upgrading C4ISR and battle management systems, in addition to improvements in the situational awareness of the armed forces. Software-defined radios (SDRs) have a single platform design that significantly lowers development costs and streamlines the process of creating new products. Due to these benefits, SDR usage for both motorized platforms and dismounted military personnel is anticipated to accelerate market growth during the forecast period. The telecoms market and industry are also expected to experience significant expansion.

Market Restraints:

With the aid of an over-the-air update, there is a high risk of a security breach occurring while installing or loading new software in any SDR unit. Additionally, there is a good chance that malicious and unauthorized software is available for download and installation on several different platforms.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a mostly limited effect on the market. The industry is currently observing a decline in demand for commercial software-based radio systems due to chain disruptions across geographies. Additionally, numerous countries' purchases of military electronic systems have been moderately impacted by an economic recession. The market for software-defined radio is substantially less affected by COVID-19. However, due to supply chain interruptions and brief production shutdowns, the overall output of SDR manufacturing enterprises remained low in 2020. Additionally, there is a greater emphasis on development with a high chance of interception (POI). For there to be a chance of intercepting a signal and capturing it for analysis, there must be a POI.

Market Segmentation

The market includes land, airborne, naval, and space by platform. The market includes transmitter, receiver, software, and auxiliary system by component. By frequency band, the market includes HF, VHF, and UHF. By application, the market includes defense and commercial.

Regional Insights

As tensions between major economies increase, more money is being spent on the military to improve situational awareness, which is projected to increase demand for SDRs in Asia-Pacific. Additionally, funds are allocated to purchase cutting-edge communication technologies to improve military personnel's situational awareness of difficult terrain and their fighting skills. Due to increased spending for various defense projects and expanded research to create a solid technological foundation for the defense industry, North America is expected to gain market share during the forecast period and retain a sizable position in 2021.

The market in the region is anticipated to grow rapidly due to improvements in R&D initiatives. North America accounted for the largest revenue share. Due to research projects and the converging of all communications networks for federal and state agencies throughout North America, software-defined radio systems have been widely used in the military. The US government's increased funding for creating radio communications networks that can accommodate X-band frequencies contributes to the growth of software-defined radio systems.

