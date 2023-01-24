Leading Bitcoin ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot Strengthens U.S. Footprint with New Retail Partnerships

Signs 440 New Retail Locations Across North America, Continuing as Leading U.S. BTM Operator by Market Share

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lux Vending, LLC dba Bitcoin Depot Inc. (“Bitcoin Depot”), a U.S.-based Bitcoin ATM (“BTM”) operator and leading fintech company, today announced multiple partnerships with convenience store brands with locations spanning across several states, including FastLane, Gas Express, High’s, Majors Management and Stinker Stores. These partnerships bolster Bitcoin Depot’s retail footprint across the U.S. and further support Bitcoin Depot’s mission to Bring Crypto to the Masses®.

"We are seeing more retailers understand the potential value of providing their customers access to Bitcoin through Bitcoin Depot ATMs and these partnerships reinforce our value proposition for notable retailers in the U.S.,” said Brandon Mintz, CEO and Founder of Bitcoin Depot.

Including the partnerships announced today, Bitcoin Depot signed 440 additional retailer locations across North America in the second half of 2022.

Bitcoin Depot’s products and services provide an intuitive, quick and convenient process for converting cash into Bitcoin, giving users the ability to access the broader, digital financial system, including for purposes of making payments, transfers, remittances, online purchases and investments.

Bitcoin Depot’s footprint, supported by these new business partnerships, enables users to convert their cash into Bitcoin at approximately 7,000 kiosk locations and via BDCheckout in 48 states and ten Canadian provinces.

Retail Partner Quotes

"I was really impressed to learn that Bitcoin Depot had a record Q3 in terms of revenue,” said Harry Sorrow, Regional Manager and Brand Ambassador for Majors Management. “This makes me feel very comfortable that I am working with one of the largest companies in the BTM industry."

“Bitcoin Depot provided exactly what they said they would provide in their original proposal and kept their word in terms of the locations they were installing in and the timeline to complete the rollout,” said John Phelps Jr, Vice President of Marketing for High’s.

“One of the great things about Bitcoin Depot is they provide a turnkey operation,” said Billy Colemire, Director of Marketing for Stinker Stores. “I don't have to worry about payment coming through on time or answering customer questions as they provide fantastic customer support to anyone in our stores using the Bitcoin ATM.”

“I'm very excited to be working with Bitcoin Depot because of the potential impact that their Bitcoin ATMs can have on our business, and look forward to continuing to further our partnership,” said Gas Express CEO Amin Chitalwala. “Every square footage in retail space matters and what they pay for the space their kiosks take up is extremely attractive to us.”

"At FastLane, our mission statement is: ‘Modern Convenience, Timeless Values.’ The addition of Bitcoin Depot ATMs throughout our Missouri footprint is one way we are delivering our promise of modern convenience; while still providing our customers with the excellent service and the products they expect,” said Brian Baker, Marketing and Merchandising Strategist at FastLane.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot was founded in 2016 with the mission to connect those who prefer to use cash to the broader, digital financial system. Bitcoin Depot provides its users with simple, efficient and intuitive means of converting cash into cryptocurrency, which users can deploy in the payments, spending and investing space. Users can convert cash to cryptocurrencies at Bitcoin Depot’s kiosks and at thousands of name-brand retail locations through BDCheckout. The company has the largest market share in North America with approximately 7,000 kiosk locations. Learn more at www.bitcoindepot.com.

On August 24, 2022, Bitcoin Depot and GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (“GSRM”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Bitcoin Depot becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “BTM.”

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GSRM) is blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Our management team is led by co-CEOs Gus Garcia and Lewis Silberman, President Anantha Ramamurti and CFO Joseph Tonnos. The company was formed in partnership with Meteora Capital, an investment adviser specializing in SPAC-related investments. For additional information, please visit www.gsrmet.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e27d882-b375-4337-b6b0-96e84a05d0db