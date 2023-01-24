AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Announces ‘Bailey’s 5’, an Expansion of the ‘Bailey’s Gift’ Campaign

/EIN News/ -- Five Schools to be Awarded RAD’s ROSS AI-based Security Solution

Detroit, Michigan, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCPK:AITX), a global leader in AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, along with its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), today announced an extension to ‘Bailey’s Gift’ campaign, ‘Bailey’s 5’.

The campaign will see RAD donate a minimum of five ROSS AI-based security solutions to qualified K-12 schools in the United States. The program is named in honor of the fifth anniversary of the Marshall County High School shooting in rural Kentucky, which took the lives of Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15 years old, on January 23, 2018. Eighteen other students were injured during the mass shooting, four while attempting to escape the shooter. Bailey Holt’s mother, Secret Holt participated in the announcement. View the video announcement here https://tinyurl.com/2p96utxz

ROSS (RAD Operations System Software) is RAD’s software solution enabling millions of legacy IP security cameras previously deployed to be able to connect with the RAD ecosystem (RADSoC). ROSS empowers these non-RAD cameras to run the same AI analytic capabilities as other RAD hardware solutions, including firearm, human, vehicle, perimeter breach and loitering detection and more. With ROSS, RAD is making its advanced security technology accessible to a wider range of clients and strengthening its position as a leader in AI-driven security and safety solutions.

“I am so moved that RAD is extending ‘Bailey’s Gift’ to now include ‘Bailey’s 5’. Their technology is truly amazing, and we are so blessed to be a part of RAD’s mission,” Secret Holt said. “There is no valid reason that schools should have any reluctance or hesitation to add the ROSS technology to their existing security systems. I encourage all schools to apply for consideration.”

RAD’s firearm detection identifies the presence of side arms and long gun firearms. Immediately upon the detection of a firearm, RAD’s AI-driven analytics can autonomously perform a variety of actions including appropriately activating a local audible and visual alarm, locking and securing electronic doors, notifications to remote monitoring or onsite security personnel, and law enforcement authorities – ideally before any shots are fired.

“I see a time when this technology is running on all so-called security cameras,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Existing cameras are nothing more than evidence cameras, they're used for forensics. They're not security cameras, they collect evidence. Our entire mantra is about intelligent autonomous response. We intend to turn these cameras into devices that protect by autonomously initiating lock down procedures, messaging, law enforcement connectivity and more. Seconds save lives.” View Reinharz’ video message here https://youtu.be/bZHWW-dlvt8

The Company believes that there are more than 100,000 K-12 schools that could immediately benefit from this firearm detection technology. RAD’s hardware and software solutions deploy quickly and provide a non-biased level of early detection and deterrence to potential firearm related events in and around these buildings.

Doug Clemons, Chief Marketing Officer at RAD, said, “We know that countless schools could take advantage of RAD’s ROSS software solution by adding it to their already deployed security networks. This is our way to give back to the community and make a real impact on school safety.”

Interested schools may apply for consideration at radsecurity.com/baileys-5/. Conditions apply, see website for details.

Through the ‘Bailey‘s Gift’ campaign, which was announced in July, 2022, RAD selected 11 applicants to receive ROSA units with firearm technology. Schools selected received, schools selected for the program are located in Michigan, Illinois, Kentucky, Florida, New Mexico, and California. Several schools have received and deployed their ROSA devices with the remainder of the schools now finalizing the deployment process. Additional announcements are expected in the future.

AITX through its subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD), is redefining the $25 billion (US) security and guarding services industry through its broad lineup of innovative, AI-driven Solutions-as-a-Service business model. RAD solutions are specifically designed to provide a cost savings to businesses of between 35%-80% when compared to the industry’s existing and costly manned security guarding and monitoring model. RAD delivers this tremendous costs savings via a suite of stationary and mobile robotic solutions that complement, and at times, directly replace the need for human personnel in environments better suited for machines. All RAD technologies, AI-based analytics and software platforms are developed in-house.

RAD has a prospective sales pipeline of over 35 Fortune 500 companies and numerous other client opportunities. RAD expects to continue to attract new business as it converts its existing sales opportunities into deployed clients generating a recurring revenue stream. Each Fortune 500 client has the potential of making numerous reorders over time.

