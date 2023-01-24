Stop & Shop Expands Flashfood to All Rhode Island Locations

Expansion Brings Flashfood to 21 Stop & Shop Stores Across Rhode Island, Giving Shoppers Steep Grocery Discounts on Better-For-You Products While Reducing Food Waste

/EIN News/ -- PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for over 100 years, announced today that Flashfood , a digital marketplace that significantly reduces food waste at the retail level by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best by date, expanded availability of the program across 21 of its Rhode Island stores.

Since partnering with Stop & Shop in 2021, nearly 20,000 shoppers across the Northeast have used Flashfood to save money on groceries while also diverting over 168,000 pounds of food from landfills. Now with 21 additional Rhode Island stores offering Flashfood, sales through the app will further decrease food waste throughout the Northeast while adding to the staggering 60 million pounds of food across the U.S. and Canada that has already been diverted from landfills due to the program.

With Flashfood, shoppers save up to 50% off items nearing their best-by date, such as meats, dairy, seafood, fresh produce, baked goods, and more. Shoppers conveniently browse and buy discounted items directly through the Flashfood app on their mobile phone, and then simply pick up their order from the Flashfood Zone located inside their participating store.

“Providing value and variety to our customers with a focus on reducing our carbon footprint is at the forefront of what we do,” said Tom Ferreira, Regional Vice President of Operations for Stop & Shop. “We’re proud to now offer the Flashfood marketplace to our Rhode Island customers to help offer sustainable shopping options with ways to also save significantly on groceries.”



Stop & Shop’s partnership with Flashfood kicked off in 2021 in Worcester, MA. Flashfood has since expanded to nearly 70 Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island, diverting over 168,000 pounds of food from landfills – preventing 319,200 pounds of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) from being released into the atmosphere. This is equivalent to the CO 2 e emissions of driving over 350,000 miles in the average car.

“With sustainability-minded partners like Stop & Shop, we’re able to reduce more food waste while giving families a means to purchase quality fresh food for less,” said Josh Domingues, Founder and CEO, Flashfood. “With nearly one in three Rhode Island households struggling with food insecurity, our expansion throughout the region will help improve accessibility to affordable food for more people.”

Stop & Shop’s expansion throughout Rhode Island is part of the grocer’s 2023 rollout plans to make Flashfood available at more locations including Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. All current Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator.

To learn about Stop & Shop’s community efforts, visit: stopandshop.com/pages/our-purpose . To learn more about Flashfood, visit Flashfood.com .

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, Stop & Shop offers a wide assortment with a focus on fresh, healthy options at a great value. Stop & Shop's GO Rewards loyalty program delivers personalized offers and allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for gas or groceries every time they shop. Stop & Shop customers can choose how and where they want to shop - whether it's in-store or online for delivery or same day pickup. The company is committed to making an impact in its communities by fighting hunger, supporting our troops, and investing in pediatric cancer research to help find a cure. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com .

About Flashfood

Flashfood is an app-based marketplace that strives to eliminate retail food waste by connecting consumers with discounted food nearing its best-by date. The mobile app operates in over 1,500 grocery locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. Shoppers can buy items from grocery retailers through the Flashfood app and pick them up in-store at great prices while collectively reducing food waste. To date, Flashfood has diverted over 60 million pounds of food, saved shoppers nearly $150 million and more affordably fed hundreds of thousands of families. Flashfood is currently working with The GIANT Company, Meijer, Tops Friendly Markets, Loblaw, Martin’s Markets, VG’s, Family Fare, Food Lion, Giant Eagle, Giant Food, Save A Lot and Stop & Shop. Flashfood is a free app available on iOS and Android. For more information, please visit www.flashfood.com .

