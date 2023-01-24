Announcing the return of the Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada in 2023

This year, all Canadian Porsche Centres will send teams on the grid in the virtual one-make series featuring the 911 GT3 Cup Car

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Canada announces the fourth edition of its Esports Sprint Challenge one-make series in 2023, which offers sim racers the opportunity to compete virtually on the iRacing.com platform to win prizes including getting behind the wheel of a real-life Porsche on track. The qualifying phase will occur February 1-15 with the first of eight races beginning in March. The racers will take the wheel of a digital version of the newest 911 GT3 Cup Car, based on the 992 generation of the iconic sports car.

This season will see the involvement of all Porsche Centres across Canada, each represented by a team of two drivers. For the first time this year, entrants will not only compete for the Driver’s Championship, but also vie for the Constructor’s Championship title.

Notable Porsche partners will join the virtual series with awareness on the virtual cars and prize inclusions again this year. TAG Heuer logos will be visible during the race broadcasts as the Official Timing Partner, as well as on the front windscreen and rear spoiler of each virtual racecar. The champions will be outfitted with TAG Heuer Connected watches. Bose branding will be visible on the side number plates of all virtual racecars, and competitors that finish fifth or better in the Driver’s Championship and third or better in the Constructor’s Championship will receive premium Bose headphones.

“The Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada aptly brings Porsche one-make racing to the digital realm for enthusiasts of all ages to engage in motorsport from the comfort of their homes," said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “We are especially delighted to have the Porsche Centre Teams competing this season, heightening the on-track enthusiasm. I am looking forward to seeing even more fans join the live streams to cheer for their favourite team and driver."

Following the qualifying phase in the 911 GT3 Cup car, 42 entrants will be eligible to enter the field.

Here is an overview of the 2023 series:

21 Porsche Centre Teams with 2 drivers each will compete in the 992-generation 911 GT3 Cup car for both the Constructor’s and Driver’s Championships

Eight venues: World-renowned racetracks Sebring International Raceway, Road America and Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos) are new to the series this year; both Canadian venues (Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park) remain and bookend the race schedule once again

The full eight-race schedule will be live-streamed on the Porsche Twitch channel

At the end of the eight-race schedule, points will be added to determine the final position in the standings and crown the winners for the 2023 Porsche Esports Sprint Challenge Canada. The Driver’s Championship winner will receive the opportunity to extend their driving skills in real life at a Porsche Track Experience program.

Race schedule:

Qualifying: February 1-15, 2023

March 9: Race #1: Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 8 PM ET

March 23: Race #2: Nürburgring Grand Prix - Strecke BES/WEC, 8 PM ET

March 30: Race #3: Sebring International Raceway, 8 PM ET

April 13: Race #4: Red Bull Ring Grand Prix, 8 PM ET

April 20: Race #5: Circuit de Spa Francorchamps, 8 PM ET

May 4: Race #6: Road America, 8 PM ET

May 11: Race #7: Autódromo José Carlos Pace (Interlagos), 8 PM ET

May 22: Race #8: Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, 8 PM ET

Visit https://www.iracing.com/pescc for full series details as well as to learn how to qualify.

About TAG Heuer:

TAG Heuer, founded in 1860 by Edouard Heuer in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland, is a luxury watch brand that is part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (“LVMH”), the world’s leading luxury group. Based in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland, and with four production sites, TAG Heuer has 1,860 employees and is active in 139 countries. TAG Heuer products are available online at www.tagheuer.com for select countries and in 260 boutiques and 2,300 points of sale worldwide. The company is headed up by Frédéric Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

For 163 years, TAG Heuer has demonstrated pure avant-garde watchmaking spirit and a commitment to innovation with revolutionary technologies that have included the oscillating pinion for mechanical stopwatches in 1887, the Mikrograph in 1916, the first automatic-winding chronograph movement – Calibre 11 – in 1969, and the first luxury smartwatch in 2015. Today, the brand’s core collection consists of three iconic families designed by Jack Heuer – TAG Heuer Carrera, Monaco, and Autavia – and is rounded out with the contemporary TAG Heuer Link, Aquaracer, Formula 1, and Connected lines.

Embodying TAG Heuer’s motto, “Don’t Crack Under Pressure”, are prominent partnerships and brand ambassadors that express the brand’s passion for action and high performance.

www.tagheuer.com @TAGHeuer #TAGHeuerXPorsche

About iRacing.com:

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including “Grand Prix Legends” and NASCAR 2003.” Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR’s Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world.

About Bose:

Bose Corporation was founded in 1964 by Dr. Amar G. Bose, then a professor of electrical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Today, the company is driven by its founding principles, investing in long-term research to develop new technologies with real customer benefits. Bose innovations have spanned decades and industries, creating and transforming categories in audio and beyond. Bose products for the home, in the car, on the go and in public spaces have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music. Bose Corporation is privately held. The company’s spirit of invention, passion for excellence, and commitment to extraordinary experiences can be found around the world — everywhere Bose does business.

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: Porsche Motorsport Canada on facebook | https://www.instagram.com/porschecanada | https://www.linkedin.com/company/porsche-cars-canada-ltd | https://twitter.com/PorscheCanada | https://www.porsche.com/canada/en/wechat | https://www.youtube.com/user/Porschefacebook.com/Porsche | https://www.pinterest.ca/porsche

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

Attachments

Patrick Saint-Pierre Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. 647-531-2992 patrick.saint-pierre@porsche.ca