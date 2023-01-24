Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,209 in the last 365 days.

Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call for February 9, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced plans to release financial results for its fiscal first quarter, ended December 31, 2022, after the market close on Thursday, February 9, 2023. A conference call to discuss the fiscal first quarter financial results will be held at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Conference call details:

Date: February 9, 2023
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern / 1:30 p.m. Pacific
Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 390-3967 (U.S. & Canada)
International Dial-In Number: (862) 298-0702
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1375/47497    

Please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start time and tell the operator you are calling in for the Genasys Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call. Questions to management may be submitted before the call by emailing them to ir@genasys.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately four hours after the presentation through the Conference Call link on the Events & Presentations page of the Company’s website.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and innovative solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company's unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven® emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

The Genasys critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.


Investor Relations Contact
Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR

ir@genasys.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Genasys Inc. Schedules Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call for February 9, 2023

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.