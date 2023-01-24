Electric Vehicle Charging Station Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $226.3 Billion by 2031 at a 30.5% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market By Mode of charging, By Charging level, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report the electric vehicle charging station market was valued at $16.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $226.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. An increase in electric vehicle population and a rise in vehicle standards fuel the growth of the Asia-Pacific electric vehicle charging station market. Moreover, various technological advancements related to electric vehicles are taking place, due to government initiatives, which further propel the market growth.

People on the move demand faster charging solutions that can charge their vehicles for a longer range in less time. This has encouraged the companies to launch technologically advanced level 3 DC charging solutions for these customers. In addition, several companies operating in electric vehicle charging station market are introducing new and faster electric car charger to charge an electric vehicle at public charging stations, which fuels the growth of the segment.

The growth of the global electric vehicle charging station market is rising, due to rise in adoption of electric vehicles owing to government initiatives.

However, high cost of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and lack of standardization of current EV charging infrastructure are the factors hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, incorporation of vehicle-to-grid (V2G) EV charging stations is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Wireless charging holds a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the electric vehicle charging station market, due to which many leading companies are investing in the development of wireless charging systems for electric vehicles. In addition, few countries are focusing on introducing wireless electric car charging station for electric taxis in their regions, which boosts the growth of the market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the electric vehicle charging station market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing electric vehicle charging station market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the electric vehicle charging station market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global electric vehicle charging station market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Mode of charging

Plug-in charging

Wireless charging

By Charging level

By End User

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

ABB Ltd.

Webasto Group

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delta Electronics Inc.

BorgWarner Inc.

General Electric Company

Plugless Power Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

AeroVironment Inc.

Moser Services Group

Key Findings of the Study

By mode of charging, the wireless charging segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By charging level, the level 3 segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By end-user, the commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the delivery and transportation segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION MARKET, BY MODE OF CHARGING

CHAPTER 5: ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION MARKET, BY CHARGING LEVEL

CHAPTER 6: ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7: ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

