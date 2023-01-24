PharmAla Biotech granted an Export Permit for 300 grams of LaNeo™ MDMA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. ("PharmAla") MDMA, a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules (including MDMA) and its manufacturing partners have received an export permit for 300 grams of its LaNeo™ MDMA. PharmAla believes this is the largest single Health Canada export permit ever granted by weight to date.



"We're incredibly proud of this milestone. It is additional proof that the clinical development of MDMA is moving forward. PharmAla exists to assist our client researchers around the world by not only saying we'll provide them with research materials, but actually delivering." said Nick Kadysh, CEO of PharmAla. "The global psychedelics industry is still in its infancy, but strong demand for these molecules helps ensure a foundational role for manufacturers like PharmAla."

The MDMA is destined for a client in the United Kingdom; the materials will be used in research and development, for a proposed commercial purpose.

PharmAla is the first publicly traded company to manufacture GMP MDMA, and is the first company to make available to researchers two clinical-grade Psychedelic APIs. On January 24th, at 12:00 noon EST, PharmAla will be hosting a webinar for researchers considering the use of its products in upcoming clinical trials.

For more information, please visit www.PharmAla.ca, where you can sign up to receive regular new updates.

About PharmAla

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc. MDMA is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development, and manufacturing of MDXX class molecules, including MDMA. PharmAla was founded with a dual focus: alleviating the global backlog of generic, clinical-grade MDMA to enable clinical trials, and to develop novel drugs in the same class. PharmAla is the first publicly-traded company to manufacture clinical-grade MDMA. PharmAla's research and development unit has completed proof-of-concept research into ALA-002, PharmAla's lead drug candidate. PharmAla is a "regulatory first" organization, formed under the principle that true success in the psychedelics industry will only be achieved through excellent relationships with regulators.

For more information, please contact:

Nicholas Kadysh

Chief Executive Officer

PharmAla Biotech Holdings Inc.

Email: press@PharmAla.ca

Phone: 1-855-444-6362

Website: www.PharmAla.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains ‘forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on PharmAla's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by PharmAla at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and PharmAla is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in PharmAla's management's discussion and analysis which is available on PharmAla's profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.