Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,261 in the last 365 days.

The United Brain Association to Host its First Annual United Brain A-Thon!

VAILS GATE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Brain Association is hosting its first annual United Brain A-Thon, a virtual event taking place from February 2nd through April 1st of this year. Participants are encouraged to participate in Brain Healthy activities to promote their brain health, while raising contributions for UBA. These activities include, walking, jogging, running for yourself, reading, doing puzzles, thinking for yourself, and eating brain-healthy for yourself and UBA. 

"We are honored to host this event to raise funds to support education while promoting brain healthy activities. Our goal is to find more research into brain and mental health related issues. We are grateful to give back whenever we can." - Jay Matey Vice President of United Brain Association, Inc

About The United Brain Association:

The United Brain Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit raising funds to support Education and Research into over 600 brain and mental health-related issues and disorders facing each of us today and our children tomorrow. Their goal is to treat all matters of the mind with equal respect and determination, realizing that all brain and mental health-related disorders take place within one mind. With the support of their community, they strive to support a broad spectrum of research into the continually evolving field of human cognition. https://unitedbrainassociation.org/ 

Media Contact:
Deven McCarthy
9149080789
352494@email4pr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-united-brain-association-to-host-its-first-annual-united-brain-a-thon-301728752.html

SOURCE The United Brain Association

You just read:

The United Brain Association to Host its First Annual United Brain A-Thon!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.