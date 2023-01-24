The United Brain Association to Host its First Annual United Brain A-Thon!

VAILS GATE, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Brain Association is hosting its first annual United Brain A-Thon, a virtual event taking place from February 2nd through April 1st of this year. Participants are encouraged to participate in Brain Healthy activities to promote their brain health, while raising contributions for UBA. These activities include, walking, jogging, running for yourself, reading, doing puzzles, thinking for yourself, and eating brain-healthy for yourself and UBA.

"We are honored to host this event to raise funds to support education while promoting brain healthy activities. Our goal is to find more research into brain and mental health related issues. We are grateful to give back whenever we can." - Jay Matey Vice President of United Brain Association, Inc

About The United Brain Association:

The United Brain Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit raising funds to support Education and Research into over 600 brain and mental health-related issues and disorders facing each of us today and our children tomorrow. Their goal is to treat all matters of the mind with equal respect and determination, realizing that all brain and mental health-related disorders take place within one mind. With the support of their community, they strive to support a broad spectrum of research into the continually evolving field of human cognition. https://unitedbrainassociation.org/

