AGC Biologics Supports Commercial Production of Provention Bio's New Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) Therapy, TZIELD™

The Global CDMO's Seattle site continues work on this new T1D treatment, the first and only treatment approved to delay the onset of Stage 3 type 1 diabetes (T1D) in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with Stage 2 T1D

AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a new commercial manufacturing project at its Seattle protein biologics manufacturing site. The CDMO is producing TZIELD™ (teplizumab-mzwv), a new T1D treatment from Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB, a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases.

Provention Bio chose AGC Biologics to manufacture TZIELD after the CDMO helped guide the product through PPQ manufacturing and validation batches, and United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. More than 1.8 million Americans have T1D, an autoimmune disease caused by the destruction of beta cells. TZIELD is the first and only immunomodulatory treatment that delays the onset of Stage 3 T1D in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older. Patients who progress to Stage 3 T1D will eventually require insulin injections for life.

"The multi-year process of shepherding a new therapy from clinical research to commercial launch requires the collaboration of multiple partners, and we are grateful for the ongoing strategic collaboration of AGC Biologics as we begin to deliver TZIELD to patients," said Provention Bio CEO Ashleigh Palmer. "This is an important milestone for the Type 1 Diabetes community, and we hope the launch of this therapy can truly make an impact on patients and families seeking innovative treatments for the delay of Stage 3 T1D."

AGC Biologics runs multiple mammalian cGMP manufacturing lines and a variety of scales at its Seattle facility. The campus serves as a center of excellence for formulation and employs the latest fed-batch and perfusion manufacturing processes and houses a new microbial-based manufacturing line system. The AGC Biologics Seattle campus has produced biologics products for 30 years and has a long history of successful inspections by the FDA and commercial production.

"Congratulations to Provention Bio on this game-changing achievement for T1D patients," said Kevin Ingham, General Manager of AGC Biologics' Seattle site. "We at AGC Biologics are proud to have helped develop this innovative new medicine and to be manufacturing it for commercial distribution. This achievement demonstrates our Seattle site's increasing track record in commercial manufacturing, which is aligned with AGC Biologic's purpose of bringing hope to life."

AGC Biologics' mammalian and microbial system-based biologics manufacturing site in Seattle offers Protein Biologics, Protein DNA (pDNA), Cell Therapy, Viral Vector and Messenger RNA (mRNA) drug product services.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. PRVB is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the development of investigational therapies that may intercept and prevent debilitating and life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. The Company's pipeline includes clinical-stage product candidates that have demonstrated in pre-clinical or clinical studies proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in autoimmune diseases, including T1D, celiac disease and lupus. Visit www.ProventionBio.com for more information and follow us on Twitter: @ProventionBio.

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to delivering the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), messenger RNA (mRNA), viral vectors, and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder and Longmont, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

