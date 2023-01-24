Frequence Celebrates Award Wins and Continued Growth in 2022

New Executives, Customers and Industry Awards are Among a String of Recent Milestones for Advertising Sales and Workflow Automation Provider

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence, a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow celebrated a series of 2022 milestones today, among them several prestigious industry awards that included being named Best Sales Automation Platform by Digiday in November. Frequence also added Mike Smith as Head of Sales and grew its headcount by nearly 30% in 2022.

In addition to the Digiday award, Frequence’s SmartProposal won the MarTech Breakthrough Award in 2022 for Best Sales Proposal Software. SmartProposal empowers media companies to grow and automate their digital ad sales by instantly building high-performing omnichannel media proposals based on industry-specific recommendations.

“Frequence continues to grow and flourish under all circumstances, and I’m incredibly proud of how the team has positioned us for further success in 2023,” said Oliver Jacob, co-founder and President of Frequence. “Between key new hires, new clients and a growing list of honors and accolades, Frequence has set a new, high bar for helping media companies grow and become more efficient.”

Frequence hired several key executives in recent months, substantially increasing its global headcount. It was also added to the influential LUMAScape , an industry map of the most important brands in advertising and marketing technology.

“Few industries evolve as rapidly as omnichannel marketing, and Frequence has the resources and expertise to ensure that our media partners succeed in 2023 and beyond,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “We’re always improving both our product and our company, and everybody at Frequence should be incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished to date.”

About Frequence

Frequence is the Future of Media - the only end-to-end platform for media companies to grow and automate their advertising sales and operations while integrating owned and operated media. Through its full-stack proposal, workflow and campaign-management software, Frequence drives revenue with best-in-class tools to sell, optimize and report omnichannel advertising campaigns.

