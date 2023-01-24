Health HR, a Futuris Brand, Announces New Acquisition and Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- FAIRFAX, VA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futuris Company (OTC Pink: FTRS), a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on areas such as Staffing, Consulting, and Tech Services, provides its shareholders with an update from Health HR’s Gary Tucker.

To Our Shareholders,

Health HR is happy to announce the acquisition of Physical Therapy Rehab Associates (PTRA), a Therapy Staffing Company based in Broward County, Florida. PTRA has been providing Physical Therapy Services to their Home Health partners in Broward County since 2003. The addition of PTRA to the Health HR platform will add 6 Home Health clients and few new licensed Physical Therapists and Physical Therapy Assistants. The previous owner of PTRA, Anthony Bullen, will be staying on with Health HR as Rehabilitation Director assisting in the integration of PTRA to Health HR including the transition of both clients and therapists. In addition to his responsibilities as Rehab Director, Anthony will continue to treat patients for Health HR.

With regard to Health HR, the 4th quarter saw the company have an increase of 16% in Gross Revenue. As we move into 2023, Health HR will be working closely with the clients and therapists coming over from PTRA to integrate them into the Health HR platform thus allowing for continued efficiencies and growth into the New Year.

This year, the company is focused on several initiatives that should assist in our continued growth. One of the initiatives has to do with recruiting quality field staff to satisfy our client staffing needs. Our recruiting efforts over the past few months have seen us hire several Physical and Occupational Therapists and Therapy Assistants that will allow us to take on more work as we get into the New Year.

Another initiative that began earlier this year for Health HR had us working closely with Talent Beacon, a subsidiary of Futuris, on a marketing campaign targeting potential clients in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County's. In addition to helping to get our name and brand out in the marketplace, the campaign successfully introduced Health HR to a new Home Health client. Our hope is that the relationship with Talent Beacon will provide additional introductions in 2023.

Over the course of the past year Health HR has gone through a number of significant changes including the acquisition of another staffing company, combining of the office staff of the 2 companies into new offices in Broward County and the selection and implementation of an internal tracking system for the company. These changes will go a long way towards continued growth in 2023.

Finally, Health HR has and will continue to look for strategic acquisitions in South Florida and beyond that will only help the company increase our staffing capacity as we head into the New Year. We encourage shareholders to visit www.healthhronline.com for more information.

We encourage shareholders to continually visit our website and social media platforms for updates.

Website: www.futuris.company

Twitter: www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, anything relating or referring to future financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified based on current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to successfully integrate acquired companies, overall economic conditions, the ability to find qualified personnel, and the ability to find new clients. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business and although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Consequently, future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward the forward-looking statements contained herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release statements made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a Human Capital Management (HCM) company focused on Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services and Tech Services specializing in verticals such as Medical, Accounting/Finance, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal. The Company is committed to building a global HCM company through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit http://futuris.company/ .

Contact Information: