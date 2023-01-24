Petalfast Expands Portfolio Through Partnership with Cannabis Tincture Brand Yummi Karma

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif. , Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Yummi Karma , the first state-licensed manufacturer of cannabis products in Orange County, California. Yummi Karma joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast nationwide.



“Yummi Karma is known as one of the best tincture brands around,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “We are thrilled to expand our portfolio to include a woman-founded legacy brand, especially one that walks the walk – participating in and donating to important social initiatives and providing cannabis and woman-focused education. We look forward to implementing our proven sales and field & trade marketing tactics as Yummi Karma continues to scale in California.”

Founded in 2014, Yummi Karma has been named in California’s top three tincture brands. By combining purpose-driven, high-dose cannabis sublinguals with bold, edgy flavors and colorful presentations, Yummi Karma turns medicating with cannabis from just another daily box to tick into an uplifting, exciting experience to look forward to every day.

"2023 is shaping up to be a year of serious momentum, and linking up with Petalfast is a prime example of our company taking things to another level," said Yummi Karma co-owner and CEO Krystal Kitahara. “This is a leap toward enhancing access to our suite of products so that even more people can experience the benefits of incorporating cannabis into their daily routine.”

“Our products don’t just taste good – they do good too,” said co-owner and CFO Chelsea Kitahara. “Donating to causes that support women, the cannabis community, and other important initiatives in California is central to our mission. We are excited to partner with Petalfast, increasing our brand presence and positive impact.” For example, its annual “Empower Women, Period” campaign provides women with access to hygienic, cost-effective menstrual care and education.

The addition of Yummi Karma comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Arizona and Massachusetts markets, as well as new partnerships nationwide. Since its 2020 launch in California, Petalfast has built a diverse portfolio of high-profile cannabis brands to highlight the most creative product offerings and help both emerging and growing brands sell into and through retail channels in competitive markets. The Company’s collaborative platform approach to distribution and field marketing is a key differentiator, significantly changing how cannabis brands can launch, scale and establish themselves in select markets.

For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com . For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

About Yummi Karma

Yummi Karma produces a variety of sublingual tinctures, formulated to address issues with sleep, PMS, stress, anxiety, mood and focus. The brand has also gained wide recognition in California for disrupting the market with a different approach, one that focuses on flavor and potency with their high dose tinctures. Yummi Karma falls under the umbrella of the Outrageous Factory, the first state-licensed manufacturer in Orange County, founded by sisters Krystal and Chelsea Kitahara. The Outrageous Factory also manufactures High Gorgeous, a topical and lifestyle brand, and Zendo, a savory edible brand. For more information, visit www.yummikarma.com .