Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Issue Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Hold Investor Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NYSE: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle”, or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk vessel segment, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022, after the close of stock market trading on March 2, 2023. Members of Eagle’s senior management team will host a call at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 3, 2023 in order to discuss company results and provide an update on market fundamentals.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at ir.eagleships.com. To access the call by phone, please register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI4a067891a1ca404996653fa93931816e and you will be provided with dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of Eagle's website.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a US-based, fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active-management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

Investor and Media Contact
investor@eagleships.com  
+1 203 276 8100

 


