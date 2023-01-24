Natural, Stress-relieving Line of Supplements from Lyberate Nutrition Now Available in Stores Nationwide

Made in the U.S.A., in an FDA and GMP-approved facility; available at Sam’s Club and in AATAC stores everywhere

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyberate Nutrition is proud to announce the launch of its new line of 9, all-natural nutritional supplements. Made in the U.S.A., Lyberate Nutrition supplements — which contain a blend of ingredients that include herbs, vitamins, and amino acids — have proven to be effective in relieving the effects of insomnia, relieving symptoms of anxiety and stress, and generating overall well being.



Cancer treatment can be incredibly challenging, both physically and emotionally. In addition to the pain caused by the disease itself, many cancer patients deal with serious pain and discomfort as a result of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery. The Lyberate Nutrition supplements — Focus, Femme, Strong, Slumber, Relief, Brainzymes, Boost, Mag-G+ and Lift — are specifically formulated to help alleviate pressure, anxiety and stress.

“After my sister was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and went through painful chemotherapy, my mission became to find a natural solution to help her anxiety, insomnia, and overall comfort that would not interact with her medications,” said Jonathan Mitchell, Founder and CEO of Lyberate Nutrition. “Our company was born during the Covid pandemic as a way to provide help to those who similarly struggle with common yet painful, stress-induced or mental-illness related symptoms who want relief with all-natural, high-quality ingredients.”

Lyberate Nutrition supplements are made in the U.S.A. in an FDA and GMP-approved facility. The supplements are easy to take, with a convenient capsule form that can be taken with or without food.

Lyberate handles bulk orders across the country. The supplements are available at Sam’s Club online, and Lyberate Nutrition recently partnered with the Asian American Trade Associations Council (AATAC), the national retailers association of smaller buying groups (including gas stations) with more than 80,000 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

About Lyberate Nutrition

Lyberate Nutrition’s mission and purpose is to provide supplements made from herbs, vitamins, and amino acids to reduce symptoms of stress, anxiety and sleeplessness, and to assist in raising overall well-being. All of its products are made using only the finest, natural ingredients and are backed by scientific research. For more information about Lyberate Nutrition visit www.lyberatenutrition.com.

