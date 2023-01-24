Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market will worth USD 2010.0 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Size By Device Type (Gas Lasers, Diode Lasers, Dye Lasers, and Solid State), By Application (Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos, Skin Rejuvination, Hair Removal, Vascular Lesions, Leg Veins & Varicose Vein and Others), By End-user (Hospital, Medical Spas, and Private Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the aesthetic medical laser systems market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the aesthetic medical laser systems market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/aesthetic-medical-laser-systems-market/436/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as device type, application, end-user, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global aesthetic medical laser systems market are Solta Medical Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., STRATA Skin Sciences (formally Mela Science), Lynton Lasers, Cutera, Lutronic, Viora, Sciton, Inc among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the aesthetic medical laser systems market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Different therapies and treatments are available with aesthetic medical laser systems, including hair removal, acne and scars, skin rejuvenation, pigmented lesions, legs, and varicose veins. There are a number of laser types available, including carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, Er:YAG lasers, diode lasers, and pulsed dye lasers. Photochemical, photoablation, and photothermal reactions occur when aesthetic medical lasers are used to treat and diagnose medical conditions. In addition to the growing demand for non-invasive procedures, chronic diseases are on the rise, advanced lasers are becoming increasingly accepted, and laser products are increasingly used in diagnosis, all of which are contributing to the market's growth. Innovating technology and introducing new laser treatments have driven the market. Laser treatments can also be used for fat reduction because they dissolve adipose tissue and release excess fat. The new technological advancements in this market are accelerating market growth, and the market will continue to expand throughout the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/436

Scope of Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Device Type, Application, End-User and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Solta Medical Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis, Syneron Medical Ltd., STRATA Skin Sciences (formally Mela Science), Lynton Lasers, Cutera, Lutronic, Viora, Sciton, Inc among others

Segmentation Analysis

Solid state is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The device type segment is gas lasers, diode lasers, dye lasers, and solid state. The solid-state segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In ophthalmology, dentistry, cardiology, and dermatology, solid-state lasers are used for research into how laser radiation interacts with biological tissue. Different healthcare companies have embraced solid-state lasers as a treatment tool for scar removal, melisma treatment, and skin resurfacing, owing to their use in medical applications.

Hair Removal is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is pigmented lesions & tattoos, skin rejuvination, hair removal, vascular lesions, leg veins & varicose vein and others. The hair removal segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report estimates that 757,808 laser hair removal procedures were performed in the US, making it one of the most common non-surgical procedures. Furthermore, the availability of compact and portable systems is a key market driver. The development of system components that can be updated with a cutting-edge user interface without changing the complete device is another element fueling category expansion.

Hospital is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is hospital, medical spas, and private clinics. The hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Hospitals offer specialised specialists who can perform procedures, making them the most reliable location for medical treatments.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the aesthetic medical laser systems market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A significant share of the aesthetic laser market will be held by North America. This growth is attributed to the presence of key players in the market and the increased use of aesthetic laser procedures in the region, as well as the prevalence of minimally invasive devices. In addition, market players are launching new products and developing new products to expand their market share in the country due to the increasing demand.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's aesthetic medical laser systems market size was valued at USD 71.8 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 142 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2030.

There are many reasons why aesthetic laser devices are preferred over other devices, including their ease of use, low invasiveness, and shorter treatment time compared to other devices.

China

China’s aesthetic medical laser systems market size was valued at USD 74.7 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 160.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing demand for non-invasive aesthetic procedures, technological advancements, changing lifestyles, and an increasing disposable income drives the aesthetic laser market. Increasingly, skin tightening techniques are used after rapid weight loss or bariatric surgery because they are minimally invasive and have improved technology, boosting the market growth.

India

India's aesthetic medical laser systems market size was valued at USD 57.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 122.3 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030.

India's growing need for proper and timely diagnosis with routine dental cleanings and pet humanization is driving its growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for minimally invasive and non-invasive procedures.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/436/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Diabetes Care Devices Market Size By Type (Insulin Delivery Devices and Blood Glucose Monitoring), By Distribution Channel (Clinics, Hospitals, Retail Sales, Institutional Sales and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/diabetes-care-devices-market/449

Depression Treatment Market Size By Product (TMS Devices and Drugs), By Indication (Major Depressive Disorder, Phobia, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and Others), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/depression-treatment-market/448

Dental Adhesives Market Size By Product (Restorative Adhesives and Denture Adhesives), By Formulation (Powders, Creams, Liquid, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academics and Research Institutes, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-adhesives-market/447

Blotting Systems Market Size By Product (Blotting Systems, Consumables, Gel Electrophoresis, and Imagers), By Type (Northern, Western, Eastern, and Southern), By Application (Agriculture, Research, Food & Beverages, Diagnostics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/blotting-systems-market/442

Alopecia Market Size By Disease Type (Alopecia Areata, Androgenetic Alopecia, Cicatricial, Traction and Others), By Treatment (Devices and Pharmaceuticals), By End-Users (Homecare, Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/alopecia-market/439

Aesthetic Medical Laser Systems Market Size By Device Type (Gas Lasers, Diode Lasers, Dye Lasers, and Solid State), By Application (Pigmented Lesions & Tattoos, Skin Rejuvination, Hair Removal, Vascular Lesions, Leg Veins & Varicose Vein and Others), By End-user (Hospital, Medical Spas, and Private Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/aesthetic-medical-laser-systems-market/436

Surgical Glue Market Size By Product Type (Natural Adhesives & Sealants and Synthetic & Semi-Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants), By Application (Neurosurgery, Burn Bleeding, Cardiovascular Surgery, Pulmonary Surgery, Liver and Spleen Laceration, Plastic Surgery, Wound Healing, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/surgical-glue-market/434

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Size By Product (Therapeutics Devices, Sleep Apnea Masks, and Diagnostic Devices), By Diagnostic Devices (Pulse Oximeters, Polysomnography Devices (PSG), and Actigraphy Devices), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/sleep-apnea-devices-market/431

Prosthetic Heart Valve Market Size By Product (Transcatheter Heart Valves, Biological/Tissue Heart Valves, and Mechanical Heart Valves), By End-User (Ambulatory Services and Hospitals), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/prosthetic-heart-valve-market/430

Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Size By Product (Toothpaste, Denture Products, Dental Accessories, Toothbrush and Others), By Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030