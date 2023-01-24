Submit Release
Old National Reports 43% EPS Growth from 3Q22, 10% on an Adjusted Basis¹, Driven by Commercial Loan Growth, Net Interest Margin Expansion and Expense Discipline

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 4Q22 net income applicable to common shares of $196.7 million, diluted EPS of $0.67; $164.3 million and $0.56 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively. Full-year net income applicable to common shares of $414.2 million, diluted EPS of $1.50; $540.9 million and $1.96 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Old National's strong 4th quarter puts the finishing touches on a transformational year of growth marked by disciplined, consistent execution,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “We capped off 2022 with robust loan growth, impressive net interest margin expansion, peer leading return on average tangible common equity, excellent credit metrics and a record efficiency ratio."

FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $196.7 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $164.3 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.67; adjusted EPS1 of $0.56
     
Net Interest
Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $396.5 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.85%, up 14 basis points ("bps")
     
Operating
Performance
  • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $278.8 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $240.7 million
  • Noninterest expense of $282.7 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $230.3 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 49.1%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 47.5%
     
Loans and
Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $31.1 billion, up 7.7% annualized compared to September 30, 2022
 
  • Total commercial loans increased 7.9% annualized
 
  • Total consumer loans4 increased 7.5% annualized
  • Total commercial production of $2.7 billion
  • Commercial loan pipeline of $4.6 billion
  • Provision for credit losses5 ("provision") of $11.4 million
  • Net charge-offs of $4.0 million, or 5 bps of average loans
  • Non-performing loans of 0.81% of total loans
   
Return Profile
& Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 of 31.5%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 26.5%
     
Notable
Items
  • $90.7 million gain on sale of health savings accounts
  • $26.8 million of property optimization charges
  • $20.3 million of merger-related charges
  • $5.3 million of amortization of tax credit investments

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held for sale Includes consumer and residential real estate loans 5 Includes the provision for unfunded commitments

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported fourth quarter 2022 net income applicable to common shares of $196.7 million, or $0.67 per diluted common share.

Included in the fourth quarter was a $90.7 million pre-tax gain on the November 18, 2022 sale of health savings accounts, as well as pre-tax charges of $26.8 million for property optimization and $20.3 million related to the February 15, 2022 merger with First Midwest. Excluding these transactions and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $164.3 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share.

LOANS
Robust broad-based commercial and consumer loan growth.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $31.1 billion at December 31, 2022, up 7.7% annualized from $30.5 billion at September 30, 2022, driven by strong commercial loan growth of 7.9%.
  • Total commercial loan production in the fourth quarter was $2.7 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $4.6 billion.
  • Total consumer loans4 were $9.2 billion at December 31, 2022, up 7.5% annualized from September 30, 2022.
    • Consumer loans decreased $25.4 million, or 3.7% annualized, and residential mortgage loans grew $193.1 million, or 12.3% annualized, driven by strong production.
  • Average total loans in the fourth quarter were $30.7 billion, an increase of $838.0 million from the third quarter of 2022.

DEPOSITS
Strong deposit franchise impacted by the sale of health savings accounts and seasonal deposit outflows late in the quarter.

  • On average, total deposits for the fourth quarter were $35.4 billion, a decrease of 0.9% excluding $382 million of health savings accounts sold in November.
  • Period-end total deposits were $35.0 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $36.1 billion at September 30, 2022, down due to the sale of health savings accounts, client deployment of excess liquidity and seasonal deposit outflows.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Strong loan growth and the higher rate environment favorably impact net interest income and margin.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $396.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $381.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, driven by higher interest rates and loan growth, partially offset by lower accretion income on loans.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 14 bps to 3.85% compared to 3.71% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $10.4 million, or 10 bps of net interest margin, in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $25.4 million, or 25 bps of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Cost of total deposits was 0.34%, increasing 22 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 34 bps to 0.52% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Provision5 expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $11.4 million, compared to $15.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, reflecting strong loan and unfunded commitment growth.
  • Net charge-offs in the fourth quarter were $4.0 million, or 5 bps of average loans compared to net charge-offs of $7.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, or 10 bps of average loans.
    • Excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 5 bps and 2 bps for the fourth and third quarters of 2022, respectively.
  • 30+ day delinquencies were 0.19% at the end of the fourth quarter, compared to 0.22% at the end of the third quarter.
  • Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans were 0.81% consistent with the third quarter of 2022.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of December 31, 2022, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $102 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments, stood at $335.9 million, or 1.08% of total loans at December 31, 2022, consistent with September 30, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Decrease driven by lower capital markets, mortgage fees and service charges.

  • Total noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $165.0 million and included a $90.7 million pre-tax gain on the sale of health savings accounts.
  • Excluding this item and realized debt securities losses, adjusted noninterest income for the fourth quarter was $74.5 million, compared to $80.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, down due primarily to lower capital markets income, service charge program enhancements and the sale of health savings accounts. In addition, mortgage banking revenue continues to be impacted by the higher rate environment, as well as lower production and gain on sale margins.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Disciplined expense management; merger cost savings fully achieved in the fourth quarter of 2022 (annualized).

  • Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $282.7 million and included $26.8 million for property optimization, $20.3 million of merger-related charges, and $5.3 million of tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the fourth quarter was $230.3 million, compared to $237.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, down due primarily to fully achieved merger cost saves in the fourth quarter of 2022 annualized, partly offset by performance-driven incentive accrual true-up.
  • The fourth quarter efficiency ratio1 was 49.1%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 47.5% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 55.3% and 49.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2022.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $61.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 23.4% compared to 21.7% in the third quarter of 2022. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.8% in the fourth quarter compared to 25.3% in the third quarter.
  • Income tax expense included $6.1 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.02% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital was 10.71%, impacted by retained earnings including the $90.7 million pre-tax gain on the sale of health savings accounts, partly offset by strong loan growth. In addition, total risk-based capital was impacted by the phase-out of $2.4 million of Tier 2 subordinated debt.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.18% at the end of the fourth quarter compared to 5.82% in the third quarter of 2022, impacted by the $90.7 million pre-tax gain on the sale of health savings accounts.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the quarter.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 89.0%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS SALE
On November 18, 2022, Old National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old National Bancorp, completed its previously announced transaction with UMB Bank, n.a. (“UMB”), pursuant to which UMB acquired Old National Bank’s business of acting as a qualified custodian for, and administering, health savings accounts, which totaled $382 million. Upon completion, Old National Bank recorded a pre-tax gain of $90.7 million that is recorded in noninterest income.

PROPERTY OPTIMIZATION
During the fourth quarter of 2022, Old National initiated certain property optimization actions that included the closure and consolidation of certain branches as well as other real estate repositioning across our footprint. These actions resulted in pre-tax charges of $26.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 that are associated with valuation adjustments related to these locations and are recorded in noninterest expense.

SERVICE CHARGE PROGRAM ENHANCEMENTS
In early December, Old National implemented several enhancements to its overdraft protection programs to provide clients with more flexibility. The changes included the elimination of the non-sufficient fund ("NSF") fee when an item is returned, among other modifications that benefit consumers.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $47 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for 11 consecutive years. Since its founding, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include the current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, merger related charges associated with completed acquisitions, gain on sale of health savings accounts, property optimization charges, net securities gains and ONB Way charges. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger related charges, property optimization charges, amortization of tax credit investments and ONB Way charges, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes the gain on sale of health savings accounts and gains/losses on sales of debt securities. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business as well as the business of our customers; competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the completion of the integration related to the merger between Old National and First Midwest and the achievement of the synergies and other benefits from the merger; changes in economic conditions which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results or performance, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
Income Statement                
Net interest income $ 391,090   $ 376,589   $ 337,472   $ 222,785   $ 146,781     $ 1,327,936   $ 596,400  
FTE adjustment1   5,378     4,950     4,314     3,772     3,442       18,414     13,913  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis   396,468     381,539     341,786     226,557     150,223       1,346,350     610,313  
Provision for credit losses2   11,408     15,490     9,165     108,736     (1,332 )     144,799     (29,622 )
Noninterest income   165,037     80,385     89,117     65,240     51,484       399,779     214,219  
Noninterest expense2   282,675     262,444     277,475     215,589     131,355       1,038,183     501,379  
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 196,701   $ 136,119   $ 110,952   $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188     $ 414,169   $ 277,538  
Per Common Share Data                
Weighted average diluted shares   293,131     292,483     291,881     227,002     166,128       276,688     165,929  
EPS, diluted $ 0.67   $ 0.47   $ 0.38   $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34     $ 1.50   $ 1.67  
Cash dividends   0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14     0.14       0.56     0.56  
Dividend payout ratio3   21 %   30 %   37 % (108 )%   41 %     37 %   33 %
Book value $ 16.68   $ 16.05   $ 16.51   $ 17.03   $ 18.16     $ 16.68   $ 18.16  
Stock price   17.98     16.47     14.79     16.38     18.12       17.98     18.12  
Tangible book value4   9.42     8.75     9.23     9.71     11.70       9.42     11.70  
Performance Ratios                
ROAA   1.74 %   1.22 %   1.01 % (0.31 )%   0.93 %     0.99 %   1.17 %
ROAE   16.8 %   11.1 %   9.1 % (2.9 )%   7.5 %     8.9 %   9.3 %
ROATCE4   31.5 %   20.5 %   16.9 % (4.0 )%   12.1 %     16.3 %   14.9 %
NIM (FTE)   3.85 %   3.71 %   3.33 %   2.88 %   2.77 %     3.47 %   2.89 %
Efficiency ratio4   49.1 %   55.3 %   62.7 %   72.3 %   64.0 %     58.0 %   59.7 %
Efficiency ratio (prior presentation)5 N/A   56.2 %   62.7 %   76.2 %   64.3 %   N/A   59.6 %
NCOs (recoveries) to average loans   0.05 %   0.10 %   0.02 %   0.05 % (0.04 )%     0.06 % (0.03 )%
ACL on loans to EOP loans   0.98 %   0.99 %   0.97 %   0.99 %   0.79 %     0.98 %   0.79 %
ACL6 to EOP loans   1.08 %   1.08 %   1.05 %   1.07 %   0.87 %     1.08 %   0.87 %
NPLs to EOP loans   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.88 %   0.92 %     0.81 %   0.92 %
Balance Sheet (EOP)                
Total loans $ 31,123,641   $ 30,528,933   $ 29,553,648   $ 28,336,244   $ 13,601,846     $ 31,123,641   $ 13,601,846  
Total assets   46,763,372     46,215,526     45,748,355     45,834,648     24,453,564       46,763,372     24,453,564  
Total deposits   35,000,830     36,053,663     35,538,975     35,607,390     18,569,195       35,000,830     18,569,195  
Total borrowed funds   5,586,314     4,264,750     4,384,411     4,347,560     2,575,240       5,586,314     2,575,240  
Total shareholders' equity   5,128,595     4,943,383     5,078,783     5,232,114     3,012,018       5,128,595     3,012,018  
Capital Ratios4                
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):                
Tier 1 common equity   10.03 %   9.88 %   9.90 %   10.04 %   12.04 %     10.03 %   12.04 %
Tier 1 capital   10.71 %   10.58 %   10.63 %   10.79 %   12.04 %     10.71 %   12.04 %
Total capital   12.02 %   11.84 %   12.03 %   12.19 %   12.77 %     12.02 %   12.77 %
Leverage ratio (average assets)   8.52 %   8.26 %   8.19 %   10.58 %   8.59 %     8.52 %   8.59 %
Equity to assets (averages)   10.70 %   11.18 %   11.22 %   12.03 %   12.35 %     11.23 %   12.60 %
TCE to TA   6.18 %   5.82 %   6.20 %   6.51 %   8.30 %     6.18 %   8.30 %
Nonfinancial Data                
Full-time equivalent employees   3,967     4,008     4,196     4,333     2,374       3,967     2,374  
Banking centers   263     263     266     267     162       263     162  
1 Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
2 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation.
3 Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic).
4 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
December 31, 2022 capital ratios are preliminary.
5 Presented as calculated prior to December 31, 2022, which included the provision for unfunded commitments in noninterest expense. Management believes that removing the provision for unfunded commitments from this metric enhances comparability for peer comparison purposes.
6 Includes the allowance for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments.
                 
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis ROAA - Return on average assets ROAE - Return on average equity
ROATCE - Return on average tangible common equity NCOs - Net Charge-offs ALL - Allowance for loan losses ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses
EOP - End of period actual balances NPLs - Non-performing Loans TCE - Tangible common equity TA - Tangible assets


                 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
Interest income $ 457,821   $ 406,518   $ 354,358   $ 235,505   $ 156,928     $ 1,454,202   $ 638,649  
Less: interest expense   66,731     29,929     16,886     12,720     10,147       126,266     42,249  
Net interest income   391,090     376,589     337,472     222,785     146,781       1,327,936     596,400  
Provision for credit losses1   11,408     15,490     9,165     108,736     (1,332 )     144,799     (29,622 )
Net interest income
after provision		   379,682     361,099     328,307     114,049     148,113       1,183,137     626,022  
Wealth management fees   17,851     17,317     19,304     14,630     9,833       69,102     40,409  
Service charges on deposit accounts   18,109     20,042     20,324     14,026     8,388       72,501     31,658  
Debit card and ATM fees   10,798     10,608     11,222     7,599     5,804       40,227     23,766  
Mortgage banking revenue   3,888     5,360     6,522     7,245     7,336       23,015     42,558  
Investment product fees   7,817     8,042     8,568     7,322     6,258       31,749     24,639  
Capital markets income   5,377     8,906     7,261     4,442     6,394       25,986     21,997  
Company-owned life insurance   3,108     3,361     4,571     3,524     2,737       14,564     10,589  
Gain on sale of health savings accounts   90,673                       90,673      
Other income   7,589     6,921     11,430     6,110     4,299       32,050     14,276  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities   (173 )   (172 )   (85 )   342     435       (88 )   4,327  
Total noninterest income   165,037     80,385     89,117     65,240     51,484       399,779     214,219  
Salaries and employee benefits   142,459     147,203     161,817     124,147     72,336       575,626     284,098  
Occupancy   26,488     26,418     26,496     21,019     13,151       100,421     54,834  
Equipment   7,591     7,328     7,550     5,168     4,473       27,637     16,704  
Marketing   8,508     10,361     9,119     4,276     4,723       32,264     12,684  
Data processing   19,951     20,269     25,883     18,762     11,489       84,865     47,047  
Communication   4,159     5,392     5,878     3,417     2,412       18,846     10,073  
Professional fees   6,360     6,559     6,336     19,791     5,409       39,046     20,077  
FDIC assessment   5,809     6,249     4,699     2,575     1,598       19,332     6,059  
Amortization of intangibles   6,787     7,089     7,170     4,811     2,573       25,857     11,336  
Amortization of tax credit investments   5,258     2,662     1,525     1,516     2,019       10,961     6,770  
Property optimization   26,818                       26,818      
Other expense1   22,487     22,914     21,002     10,107     11,172       76,510     31,697  
Total noninterest expense   282,675     262,444     277,475     215,589     131,355       1,038,183     501,379  
Income (loss) before income
taxes		   262,044     179,040     139,949     (36,300 )   68,242       544,733     338,862  
Income tax expense (benefit)   61,309     38,887     24,964     (8,714 )   12,054       116,446     61,324  
Net income (loss) $ 200,735   $ 140,153   $ 114,985   $ (27,586 ) $ 56,188     $ 428,287   $ 277,538  
Preferred dividends   (4,034 )   (4,034 )   (4,033 )   (2,017 )         (14,118 )    
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 196,701   $ 136,119   $ 110,952   $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188     $ 414,169   $ 277,538  
                 
EPS $ 0.67   $ 0.47   $ 0.38   $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34     $ 1.50   $ 1.67  
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding                
Basic   291,012     290,961     290,862     227,002     165,278       275,179     165,178  
Diluted   293,131     292,483     291,881     227,002     166,128       276,688     165,929  
Common shares outstanding (EOP)   292,903     292,880     292,893     292,959     165,838       292,903     165,838  
                 
1 Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation.
                 


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
Earning Assets          
Federal Reserve Bank account $ 269,374   $ 328,391   $ 334,570   $ 1,545,389   $ 627,354  
Money market investments   5,606     6,374     7,774     12,419     22,002  
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,195,175     2,186,551     2,461,173     2,527,568     1,778,357  
Mortgage-backed securities   5,476,718     5,584,241     5,976,921     6,086,853     3,698,831  
States and political subdivisions   1,827,164     1,829,561     1,839,333     1,840,823     1,654,986  
Other securities   730,476     693,303     719,223     735,550     432,478  
Total investments   10,229,533     10,293,656     10,996,650     11,190,794     7,564,652  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   11,926     19,748     26,217     39,376     35,458  
Loans:          
Commercial   9,508,904     9,311,148     8,923,983     8,624,253     3,391,769  
Commercial and agriculture real estate   12,457,070     12,227,888     11,796,503     11,337,735     6,380,674  
Consumer:          
Home equity   1,033,783     1,043,594     1,097,852     1,080,885     560,590  
Other consumer loans   1,663,443     1,678,997     1,656,253     1,587,216     1,013,524  
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans   24,663,200     24,261,627     23,474,591     22,630,089     11,346,557  
Residential real estate   6,460,441     6,267,306     6,079,057     5,706,155     2,255,289  
Total loans   31,123,641     30,528,933     29,553,648     28,336,244     13,601,846  
Total earning assets   41,640,080     41,177,102     40,918,859     41,124,222     21,851,312  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (303,671 )   (302,254 )   (288,003 )   (280,507 )   (107,341 )
Non-earning Assets:          
Cash and due from banks   453,432     466,846     455,620     418,744     172,663  
Premises and equipment, net   557,307     588,021     586,031     584,113     476,186  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   189,714     187,626     192,196     201,802     69,560  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   2,125,121     2,135,792     2,131,815     2,144,609     1,071,672  
Company-owned life insurance   768,552     767,089     769,595     766,291     463,324  
Other assets   1,332,837     1,195,304     982,242     875,374     456,188  
Total non-earning assets   5,426,963     5,340,678     5,117,499     4,990,933     2,709,593  
Total assets $ 46,763,372   $ 46,215,526   $ 45,748,355   $ 45,834,648   $ 24,453,564  
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 11,930,798   $ 12,400,077   $ 12,388,379   $ 12,463,136   $ 6,303,106  
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts   8,340,955     8,963,014     8,473,510     8,296,337     5,338,022  
Savings accounts   6,326,158     6,616,512     6,796,152     6,871,767     3,798,494  
Money market accounts   5,389,139     5,602,729     5,373,318     5,432,139     2,169,160  
Other time deposits   2,775,991     2,393,083     2,479,304     2,544,011     960,413  
Total core deposits   34,763,041     35,975,415     35,510,663     35,607,390     18,569,195  
Brokered deposits   237,789     78,248     28,312          
Total deposits   35,000,830     36,053,663     35,538,975     35,607,390     18,569,195  
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   581,489     301,031     1,561     1,721     276  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   432,804     438,053     476,173     509,275     392,275  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,829,018     2,804,617     3,283,963     3,239,357     1,886,019  
Other borrowings   743,003     721,049     622,714     597,207     296,670  
Total borrowed funds   5,586,314     4,264,750     4,384,411     4,347,560     2,575,240  
Operating lease liabilities   211,964     207,725     215,188     234,049     76,236  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   835,669     746,005     530,998     413,535     220,875  
Total liabilities   41,634,777     41,272,143     40,669,572     40,602,534     21,441,546  
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings   5,915,017     5,751,833     5,647,916     5,570,313     3,014,393  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax   (786,422 )   (808,450 )   (569,133 )   (338,199 )   (2,375 )
Total shareholders' equity   5,128,595     4,943,383     5,078,783     5,232,114     3,012,018  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,763,372   $ 46,215,526   $ 45,748,355   $ 45,834,648   $ 24,453,564  
 


                       
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                       
                       
  Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 324,801   $ (259 ) (0.32 )%   $ 514,362   $ 935 0.72 %   $ 726,144   $ 276 0.15 %
Investments:                      
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,151,746     14,683   2.73 %     2,326,070     13,212 2.27 %     1,763,544     6,390 1.45 %
Mortgage-backed securities   5,470,753     35,344   2.58 %     5,891,283     36,157 2.45 %     3,513,482     15,071 1.72 %
States and political subdivisions   1,818,431     14,849   3.27 %     1,829,322     14,631 3.20 %     1,625,390     12,941 3.18 %
Other securities   702,730     7,741   4.41 %     718,735     6,781 3.77 %     438,583     2,608 2.38 %
Total investments   10,143,660     72,617   2.86 %     10,765,410     70,781 2.63 %     7,340,999     37,010 2.02 %
Loans:2                      
Commercial   9,330,906     132,711   5.69 %     9,045,009     113,491 5.02 %     3,420,274     31,641 3.62 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   12,317,057     161,766   5.25 %     11,929,892     136,780 4.59 %     6,341,296     57,347 3.54 %
Consumer:                      
Home equity   949,925     16,926   7.07 %     947,921     14,397 6.03 %     556,851     4,380 3.12 %
Other consumer loans   1,766,527     19,906   4.47 %     1,787,929     18,652 4.14 %     1,009,690     9,488 3.73 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   24,364,415     331,309   5.43 %     23,710,751     283,320 4.78 %     11,328,111     102,856 3.60 %
Residential real estate loans   6,373,819     59,532   3.74 %     6,189,503     56,432 3.65 %     2,275,469     20,228 3.56 %
                       
Total loans   30,738,234     390,841   5.08 %     29,900,254     339,752 4.54 %     13,603,580     123,084 3.56 %
                       
Total earning assets $ 41,206,695   $ 463,199   4.49 %   $ 41,180,026   $ 411,468 3.99 %   $ 21,670,723   $ 160,370 2.93 %
                       
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   (303,009 )         (290,215 )         (107,990 )    
                       
Non-earning Assets:                      
Cash and due from banks $ 368,874         $ 503,841         $ 228,126      
Other assets   4,861,247           4,522,171           2,481,792      
                       
Total assets $ 46,133,807         $ 45,915,823         $ 24,272,651      
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Checking and NOW accounts $ 8,482,651   $ 13,189   0.62 %   $ 8,681,392   $ 5,751 0.26 %   $ 5,093,496   $ 458 0.04 %
Savings accounts   6,482,369     1,558   0.10 %     6,733,465     547 0.03 %     3,766,543     524 0.06 %
Money market accounts   5,382,254     8,091   0.60 %     5,344,567     2,072 0.15 %     2,139,702     456 0.08 %
Other time deposits   2,540,619     5,688   0.89 %     2,463,573     2,168 0.35 %     978,723     1,047 0.42 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   22,887,893     28,526   0.49 %     23,222,997     10,538 0.18 %     11,978,464     2,485 0.08 %
Brokered deposits   129,745     1,366   4.18 %     44,579     282 2.51 %         0.00 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   23,017,638     29,892   0.52 %     23,267,576     10,820 0.18 %     11,978,464     2,485 0.08 %
                       
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   475,431     4,299   3.59 %     122,311     720 2.34 %     1,162     0.00 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   409,916     556   0.54 %     436,225     106 0.10 %     381,744     92 0.10 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   3,266,896     25,609   3.11 %     3,025,844     13,027 1.71 %     1,887,821     5,122 1.08 %
Other borrowings   753,401     6,375   3.36 %     676,874     5,256 3.08 %     274,926     2,448 3.56 %
Total borrowed funds   4,905,644     36,839   2.98 %     4,261,254     19,109 1.78 %     2,545,653     7,662 1.19 %
                       
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 27,923,282   $ 66,731   0.95 %   $ 27,528,830   $ 29,929 0.43 %   $ 14,524,117   $ 10,147 0.28 %
                       
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                      
Demand deposits $ 12,373,495         $ 12,575,011         $ 6,435,829      
Other liabilities   900,448           677,829           313,880      
Shareholders' equity   4,936,582           5,134,153           2,998,825      
                       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 46,133,807         $ 45,915,823         $ 24,272,651      
                       
Net interest rate spread     3.54 %       3.56 %       2.65 %
                       
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.85 %       3.71 %       2.77 %
                       
FTE adjustment   $ 5,378         $ 4,950       $ 3,442  
                       
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.  
2 Includes loans held for sale.  
 


               
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
               
               
  Twelve Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
  Average Income1/ Yield/   Average Income1/ Yield/
Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 812,296   $ 2,814 0.35 %   $ 450,158   $ 589 0.13 %
Investments:              
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   2,290,229     47,932 2.09 %     1,573,855     24,209 1.54 %
Mortgage-backed securities   5,562,442     129,411 2.33 %     3,356,950     60,479 1.80 %
States and political subdivisions   1,805,433     57,688 3.20 %     1,548,939     50,115 3.24 %
Other securities   687,926     24,133 3.51 %     443,606     10,680 2.41 %
Total investments $ 10,346,030   $ 259,164 2.50 %   $ 6,923,350   $ 145,483 2.10 %
Loans:2              
Commercial   8,252,237     397,228 4.81 %     3,763,099     138,063 3.67 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   11,147,967     489,499 4.39 %     6,168,146     228,568 3.71 %
Consumer:              
Home equity   921,018     49,934 5.42 %     547,322     17,181 3.14 %
Other consumer loans   1,649,337     72,340 4.39 %     1,030,145     39,100 3.80 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   21,970,559     1,009,001 4.59 %     11,508,712     422,912 3.67 %
Residential real estate loans   5,622,901     201,637 3.59 %     2,269,989     83,578 3.68 %
               
Total loans   27,593,460     1,210,638 4.39 %     13,778,701     506,490 3.68 %
               
Total earning assets $ 38,751,786   $ 1,472,616 3.80 %   $ 21,152,209   $ 652,562 3.09 %
               
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   (261,534 )         (117,436 )    
               
Non-earning Assets:              
Cash and due from banks $ 355,391         $ 256,860      
Other assets   4,404,057           2,492,054      
               
Total assets $ 43,249,700         $ 23,783,687      
               
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:              
Checking and NOW accounts $ 8,104,844   $ 21,321 0.26 %   $ 4,945,435   $ 2,065 0.04 %
Savings accounts   6,342,697     3,367 0.05 %     3,648,019     2,003 0.05 %
Money market accounts   4,961,159     11,882 0.24 %     2,080,332     1,750 0.08 %
Other time deposits   2,312,935     10,801 0.47 %     1,020,359     5,105 0.50 %
Total interest-bearing core deposits   21,721,635     47,371 0.22 %     11,694,145     10,923 0.09 %
Brokered deposits   45,796     1,722 3.76 %     41,371     31 0.08 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   21,767,431     49,093 0.23 %     11,735,516     10,954 0.09 %
               
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   151,243     5,021 3.32 %     1,113     0.00 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   440,619     843 0.19 %     392,777     397 0.10 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,986,006     51,524 1.73 %     1,902,407     21,075 1.11 %
Other borrowings   619,659     19,785 3.19 %     269,484     9,823 3.65 %
Total borrowed funds   4,197,527     77,173 1.84 %     2,565,781     31,295 1.22 %
               
Total interest-bearing liabilities   25,964,958     126,266 0.49 %     14,301,297     42,249 0.30 %
               
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity              
Demand deposits $ 11,750,306         $ 6,163,937      
Other liabilities   676,940           320,933      
Shareholders' equity   4,857,496           2,997,520      
               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 43,249,700         $ 23,783,687      
               
Net interest rate spread     3.31 %       2.79 %
               
Net interest margin (FTE)     3.47 %       2.89 %
               
FTE adjustment   $ 18,414       $ 13,913  
               
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held for sale.              
 


                 
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
Allowance for credit losses:                
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans $ 302,254   $ 288,003   $ 280,507   $ 107,341   $ 107,868     $ 107,341   $ 131,388  
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans       10,558         78,531           89,089      
Provision for credit losses on loans   5,389     11,288     9,254     97,409     (1,914 )     123,340     (28,812 )
Gross charge-offs   (7,081 )   (11,440 )   (4,096 )   (4,664 )   (545 )     (27,281 )   (4,310 )
Gross recoveries   3,109     3,845     2,338     1,890     1,932       11,182     9,075  
(NCOs) recoveries   (3,972 )   (7,595 )   (1,758 )   (2,774 )   1,387       (16,099 )   4,765  
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans $ 303,671   $ 302,254   $ 288,003   $ 280,507   $ 107,341     $ 303,671   $ 107,341  
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 26,169   $ 21,966   $ 22,046   $ 10,879   $ 10,297     $ 10,879   $ 11,689  
Provision for credit losses on
unfunded commitments		   6,019     4,203     (80 )   11,167     582       21,309     (810 )
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments $ 32,188   $ 26,169   $ 21,966   $ 22,046   $ 10,879     $ 32,188   $ 10,879  
Allowance for credit losses $ 335,859   $ 328,423   $ 309,969   $ 302,553   $ 118,220     $ 335,859   $ 118,220  
Provision for credit losses on loans $ 5,389   $ 11,288   $ 9,254   $ 97,409   $ (1,914 )   $ 123,340   $ (28,812 )
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments1   6,019     4,203     (80 )   11,167     582       21,309     (810 )
Provision for credit losses1 $ 11,408   $ 15,491   $ 9,174   $ 108,576   $ (1,332 )   $ 144,649   $ (29,622 )
NCOs (recoveries) / average loans2   0.05 %   0.10 %   0.02 %   0.05 % (0.04 )%     0.06 % (0.03 )%
Average loans2 $ 30,737,698   $ 29,890,008   $ 28,847,003   $ 20,725,313   $ 13,594,543     $ 27,589,442   $ 13,766,590  
EOP loans2   31,123,641     30,528,933     29,553,648     28,336,244     13,601,846       31,123,641     13,601,846  
ACL on loans / EOP loans2   0.98 %   0.99 %   0.97 %   0.99 %   0.79 %     0.98 %   0.79 %
ACL / EOP loans2   1.08 %   1.08 %   1.05 %   1.07 %   0.87 %     1.08 %   0.87 %
Underperforming Assets:                
Loans 90 days and over (still
accruing)		 $ 2,650   $ 767   $ 882   $ 1,646   $ 7     $ 2,650   $ 7  
NPLs:                
Nonaccrual loans3   238,178     233,659     214,924     227,925     106,691       238,178     106,691  
TDRs still accruing   15,313     13,674     15,665     20,999     18,378       15,313     18,378  
Total NPLs   253,491     247,333     230,589     248,924     125,069       253,491     125,069  
Foreclosed assets   10,845     11,967     12,618     19,713     2,030       10,845     2,030  
Total underperforming assets $ 266,986   $ 260,067   $ 244,089   $ 270,283   $ 127,106     $ 266,986   $ 127,106  
Classified and Criticized Assets:                
Nonaccrual loans3 $ 238,178   $ 233,659   $ 214,924   $ 227,925   $ 106,691     $ 238,178   $ 106,691  
Substandard loans (still accruing)   504,657     476,724     490,566     518,341     162,572       504,657     162,572  
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)   2,650     767     882     1,646     7       2,650     7  
Total classified loans - "problem loans"   745,485     711,150     706,372     747,912     269,270       745,485     269,270  
Other classified assets   24,735     24,773     25,004     24,676     4,338       24,735     4,338  
Criticized loans - "special mention loans"   636,069     549,994     452,835     507,689     235,910       636,069     235,910  
Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,406,289   $ 1,285,917   $ 1,184,211   $ 1,280,277   $ 509,518     $ 1,406,289   $ 509,518  
Loans 30-89 days past due $ 55,522   $ 65,632   $ 48,889   $ 94,114   $ 16,347     $ 55,522   $ 16,347  
NPLs / EOP loans2   0.81 %   0.81 %   0.78 %   0.88 %   0.92 %     0.81 %   0.92 %
ACL to NPLs   132 %   133 %   134 %   122 %   95 %     132 %   95 %
Under-performing assets/EOP loans2   0.86 %   0.85 %   0.83 %   0.95 %   0.93 %     0.86 %   0.93 %
Under-performing assets/EOP assets   0.57 %   0.56 %   0.53 %   0.59 %   0.52 %     0.57 %   0.52 %
30+ day delinquencies2   0.19 %   0.22 %   0.17 %   0.34 %   0.12 %     0.19 %   0.12 %
1 Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. Provision for unfunded commitments is included in the provision for credit losses. The reclassification of the provision for unfunded commitments out of other expense as a component of noninterest expense was made to prior period amounts to conform to the current period presentation.
2 Excludes loans held for sale.            
3 Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $24.0 million at December 31, 2022, $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, $24.3 million at June 30, 2022, $23.8 million at March 31, 2022 and $11.7 million at December 31, 2021.
PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated TDR - Troubled debt restructuring
                 


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
Earnings Per Share:                
Net income applicable to common shares $ 196,701   $ 136,119   $ 110,952   $ (29,603 ) $ 56,188     $ 414,169   $ 277,538  
Adjustments:                
Gain on sale of health savings accounts   (90,673 )                     (90,673 )    
Tax effect1   23,031                       23,031      
Gain on sale of health savings accounts, net   (67,642 )                     (67,642 )    
Debt Securities (gains) losses   173     172     85     (342 )   (435 )     88     (4,327 )
Tax effect1   (44 )   (65 )   (30 )   62     109       (76 )   1,082  
Debt securities (gains) losses, net   129     107     55     (280 )   (326 )     12     (3,245 )
Day 1 non-PCD               96,270           96,270      
Tax effect1               (17,550 )         (17,550 )    
Day 1 non-PCD, net               78,720           78,720      
Merger related charges2   20,314     22,743     36,585     52,299     6,683       131,941     14,584  
Tax effect1   (5,160 )   (8,529 )   (13,057 )   (9,534 )   (1,671 )     (36,280 )   (3,646 )
Merger related charges, net   15,154     14,214     23,528     42,765     5,012       95,661     10,938  
Property optimization   26,818                       26,818      
Tax effect1   (6,812 )                     (6,812 )    
Property optimization, net   20,006                       20,006      
ONB Way                             1,952  
Tax effect1                             (488 )
ONB Way, net                             1,464  
Total adjustments, net   (32,353 )   14,321     23,583     121,205     4,686       126,757     9,157  
    Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted $ 164,348   $ 150,440   $ 134,535   $ 91,602   $ 60,874     $ 540,926   $ 286,695  
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding   293,131     292,483     291,881     227,002     166,128       276,688     165,929  
EPS, diluted $ 0.67   $ 0.47   $ 0.38   $ (0.13 ) $ 0.34     $ 1.50   $ 1.67  
Adjusted EPS, diluted $ 0.56   $ 0.51   $ 0.46   $ 0.40   $ 0.37     $ 1.96   $ 1.73  
NIM:                
Net interest income $ 391,090   $ 376,589   $ 337,472   $ 222,785   $ 146,781     $ 1,327,936   $ 596,400  
Add: FTE adjustment1   5,378     4,950     4,314     3,772     3,442       18,414     13,913  
Net interest income (FTE) $ 396,468   $ 381,539   $ 341,786   $ 226,557   $ 150,223     $ 1,346,350   $ 610,313  
Average earning assets $ 41,206,695   $ 41,180,026   $ 41,003,338   $ 31,483,553   $ 21,670,723     $ 38,751,786   $ 21,152,209  
NIM   3.80 %   3.66 %   3.29 %   2.83 %   2.71 %     3.43 %   2.82 %
NIM (FTE)   3.85 %   3.71 %   3.33 %   2.88 %   2.77 %     3.47 %   2.89 %


                 
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
  Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
PPNR:                
Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 396,468   $ 381,539   $ 341,786   $ 226,557   $ 150,223     $