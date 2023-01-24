KYN Capital Group Announces Token and NFT Creation to Koinfold Pay 2.0 and the Physical Debit Card

/EIN News/ -- CARSON CITY, NV, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group (OTC:KYNC) is pleased to announce Token and NFT creation availability to Koinfold Pay 2.0 and the Physical debit card.

NFT creation is backed by seamless integration directly from Koinfold 2.0 to HyperMint. In addition, we have also added MultiChain, an extended open source fork of Bitcoin which is the ultimate cross-chain router protocol for WEB3. This will facilitate the bridging of over 3,000 different crypto assets in our Platform.

Users will receive a shipped physical debit card to make digital payments in the analog world with full functionality for both domestic and international transactions. Additional functionality will include the ability to lock the card while reissuing lost cards, and PIN controls. In addition, our customers will be able to customize their wallet and have access on-demand and the ability to Tokenize your card for a touchless experience with access to Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Koinfold Pay crypto cards act in a similar way to your debit card. Customers can pay for items or services that accept the card provider. Be on the lookout for the ability to sign up for the physical debit card within the App.

In addition, we are happy to announce that the Koinfold Pay 2.0 Desktop version will be available shortly. The Koinfold 2.0 Desktop crypto wallet will be a secure web-based crypto wallet with the ability to import custom tokens from other platforms. Additional functionality will include the ability to connect to Decentralized apps (dApps) and Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs)

KYN Capital Group CEO Rick Wilson proudly states, "With adding token and NFT creation, providing a physical debit card, being synced with Bitcoin on the rise, and ongoing new features being added to Koinfold 2.0, I expect great things for Koinfold 2.0 in 2023 and forward.”

A free download for Koinfold 2.0 is available via the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

