Material Bank Expands Global Presence with Launch in Europe

Revolutionary platform that has transformed the design industry in North America continues its international expansion, modernizing the way design professionals work in Europe

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Material Bank , the world’s largest marketplace for searching, sampling, and specifying architecture, design, and construction materials, today announced its plans to launch in Europe in Q2 of this year.



Since its US launch in 2019, Material Bank has simplified the complex process of material searching and sampling by providing a powerful digital marketplace combined with a large-scale logistics facility. The platform allows architects, interior designers, and corporate buyers to search hundreds of thousands of materials, such as paint, flooring, textiles, ceramics, tiles, acoustics, and wallcoverings, across hundreds of brands and order samples for overnight delivery in a single box. With more than 500 brands and over 100,000 highly-vetted members, including users at more than 90% of the top 200 largest architectural and design firms and 20% of Fortune 1000 companies, the platform has gained rapid adoption within the design community and continues to experience exponential growth.

“We are thrilled to expand Material Bank’s game-changing platform to the European market and partner with leading manufacturers in the region and beyond,” said Adam I. Sandow, Founder and CEO of Material Bank. “Material Bank has fundamentally transformed the way design professionals in North America discover and sample materials and bring their design projects to life, and we look forward to bringing our innovative tools and services to Europe.”

Material Bank seamlessly connects global manufacturers with specifiers and buyers while reducing friction and saving valuable time for design professionals. Its tools and services have created massive efficiencies in the design process for both its members and brand partners alike. In addition to improving the speed of searching and sampling materials, Material Bank provides a sustainable solution by aggregating samples from multiple brands into a single box, and to date, has eliminated more than three million packages from being shipped.

Material Bank Europe, led by Philippe Brocart, will launch with more than 100 brands spanning all material categories. Their logistics facility, strategically located near the Roissy CDG airport in Paris, is already receiving inventory in preparation for the launch.

Brocart, who was previously Managing Director of Maison&Objet fair and digital platform said, “Material Bank has received incredible feedback from the design community in Europe. It is a significant advancement for the architecture and design industry, and we are beyond excited to bring about positive change to this market.”

