U.S. Hunger Announces 2022 Hunger Hero Awards Recipients

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Hunger (USH), a national nonprofit, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 Hunger Hero Awards:

Grassroots Hero Award - Chick-fil-A, Tampa Bay

Service Hero Award - 9/11 Day

Culture Hero Award - Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando

Community Hero Award - College H.U.N.K.S Hauling Junk & Moving

Lifeline Hero Award - Citi

Health Hero Award - Ascension: Healthcare

Volunteer Hero Award - Atlanta Hawks & State Farm

Innovative Hero Award - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Hunger Hero Awards is an annual tradition that honors organizations working towards food security and other determinants of health. This award ceremony is the first since 2018, after a brief pandemic hiatus. The nonprofit will be honoring its 2022 recipients virtually this week.

"Whether hosting meal-packing events in their communities, sponsoring boxes of food for families in need, or investing in our data-analytics system, these organizations embody the core values of corporate social responsibility and community engagement. Each recipient has taken a bold stance against food and nutritional inequity and plays an active role in the betterment of their communities. We're excited to bring back our Hunger Hero Awards and share all the good they've done," said Rick Whitted, CEO of USH.

The recipients will be recognized during the live-streamed Hunger Hero Awards on Jan. 25 at 10:00 am EST. Register for the free event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-hunger-hero-awards-tickets-503742075107.

To stay informed about the 2023 Hunger Hero Awards, returning in person later this year, sign up for USH's newsletter: https://ushunger.org/newsletter

U.S. Hunger has activated more than 850,000 volunteers to distribute over 150 million meals across the globe. USH addresses hunger by engaging volunteers, educating on the root causes of food insecurity, and creating access to nutritious meals for low-income families and individuals. The organization has distributed meals in 53 countries and every state of the U.S. (including Puerto Rico).

Learn more at https://ushunger.org/.

Contact Information:

Sarah Aranguibel

Chief of Staff

sarah@ushunger.org

407-794-9326



Related Images











Image 1: 2022 Hunger Hero Award Recipients









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment