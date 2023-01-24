Aspargo Receives Regulatory Approval to Market Sildenafil Spray in Germany, Ireland, and The Netherlands

/EIN News/ --



The aggregate German, Irish and Dutch market for erectile dysfunction (ED) market exceeds $175 million

Aspargo plans to launch Sildenafil Spray in Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands under the brand name, “HEZKUE™”

Aspargo’s Sildenafil Spray offers a convenient, discreet option for men with erectile dysfunction





ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspargo Laboratories, Inc. (“Aspargo”), a privately held specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing innovative formulations of leading tablet medications, announced today that the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices has authorized the marketability of “Hezkue™ 12.5 mg per actuation, oral suspension” in Germany effective as of January 12, 2023. The German market – the largest in the EU – represents an important element of Aspargo’s global expansion strategy. Recently, Aspargo received corresponding approvals in Ireland and the Netherlands.

“These product approvals reflect Aspargo’s commitment to quickly expand its global platform to the EU during 2023,” said Michael Demurjian, Aspargo’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Marketing Authorizations are an important achievement. They validate Aspargo’s international regulatory strategy and confirm that Aspargo meets the highest standards required to ensure the safe distribution of sildenafil spray.”

Aspargo developed the brand name, HEZKUE™, with assistance from its commercialization consultant, Syneos Health, a global biopharma solutions organization, following focus groups and surveys with physicians, pharmacists, and patients. The criteria used to select the brand name included first impressions, spelling and pronunciation, interpretation, attributes, favorite name and recall. Brand names used to market a drug are subject to approval of the respective health authorities in each country.

Sildenafil Spray is an oral liquid suspension of sildenafil citrate administered via a spray pump that dispenses 12.5 mg of sildenafil per push. Aspargo uses a metered-dose container that delivers the precise amount of sildenafil citrate per push based on patient need. The discreet and easy-to-carry oral spray allows the user to customize dosing and avoid pill splitting or crushing attendant with the traditional tablet medication.

Erectile dysfunction is characterized by the persistent difficulty achieving and maintaining an erection sufficient to have sexual intercourse. While the prevalence of ED has been shown to increase with age, a recent study conducted by the Sexual Medicine and Andrology Unit of the University of Florence, Italy, showed that ED in younger men is likely to be overlooked and dismissed without a proper medical assessment.

About Aspargo Laboratories, Inc.

Aspargo Laboratories, Inc., located in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is a commercial stage, specialty pharmaceutical company. Aspargo’s current focus is to commercialize an oral spray formulation of sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in Viagra®. Aspargo is the US and international licensee of the patent rights covering Sildenafil Spray from Farmalider, S.A. of Madrid, Spain (www.farmalider.com). For additional information, please visit our website at https://aspargolabs.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment, and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct, and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward- looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the risks inherent in our lack of profitability and need for additional capital; our dependence on partners to further the development of our product candidates; the uncertainties inherent in the development, attainment of the requisite regulatory authorizations and approvals and launch of any new pharmaceutical product; the outcome of pending or future litigation or arbitration; and the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our Confidential Private Placement Memorandum of October 19, 2022.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not rely upon any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, in each case, except as required by law.