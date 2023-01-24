AMC Health Announces Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

Veteran Healthcare Executive Joins Virtual Care Leader

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMC Health today announced the appointment of James Considine as its new Chief Operating Officer, responsible for overseeing the company's business operations and translating AMC Health's strategic vision to drive continued growth and operating efficiency.

Mr. Considine brings over 20 years of management experience to AMC Health, including most recently serving as Head of Business Operations at Philips, where he was responsible for the company's inpatient monitoring business unit. Prior to that, he was responsible for business operations at Philips Lifeline, the market leader in personal emergency response, and held senior leadership roles at GE Power. James has led multiple organizational transformation initiatives, including Lean Six Sigma deployments, digital initiatives and operational excellence programs.

A leader in providing virtual care and remote patient monitoring nationwide, AMC Health is well-positioned to build upon its recent successes and growth. AMC Health recently entered a major remote patient monitoring collaboration with GE Healthcare to provide patients with chronic and post-acute care in the home. In addition, AMC Health is a major provider of home telehealth technologies to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) as well as to other prominent providers and caregivers. AMC Health leverages CareConsole, its FDA Class II cleared platform which supports patients with complex post-acute, chronic, and co-morbid conditions, like heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, depression, hypertension/hypotension, asthma, at-risk maternity, weight loss management, and behavioral health.

"James has built an impressive record of strategic and operational accomplishments over nearly two decades," said Nesim Bildirici, AMC Health's CEO. "James is a successful and trusted leader and brings a strong reputation for operational excellence."

"I am excited and honored to take on the role of Chief Operating Officer for AMC Health," said Mr. Considine. Zalmie Jacobs, Head of Private Equity at AMC Health investor York Capital and a member of AMC Health's board, added "AMC Health offers a market-leading solution to patients in need and is well positioned to transform the virtual care landscape. I look forward to AMC Health benefiting from Mr. Considine's experience driving operational excellence across organizations."

About AMC Health:

AMC Health's Virtual Care and Remote Patient Monitoring suite of solutions leverages a superior analytics platform and a simple and engaging user interface which integrates easily into clinical workflows. AMC Health's advanced, real-time, analytics-driven, virtual care solutions have driven outstanding and measurable outcomes to hundreds of thousands of patients across the healthcare continuum, including payers, provider systems and governmental agencies.

Its FDA Class II cleared, clinical decision support platform is combined with end-to-end, clinical and support RPM services that enable healthcare organizations to confidently extend their services beyond the four walls of hospital and ambulatory clinic settings.

AMC Health's peer-reviewed, published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions including heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions and substantial financial returns on investment.

For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

Contact Information:

Mari Mescolotto

Chief Marketing Officer

mmescolotto@amchealth.com

561-245-0511



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.