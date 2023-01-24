Submit Release
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 and Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) ("Company"), the holding company of HomeTrust Bank ("Bank"), today announced preliminary net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 and approval of its quarterly cash dividend.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022:

  • net income was $13.7 million compared to $9.2 million;
  • diluted earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.90 compared to $0.60;
  • annualized return on assets ("ROA") was 1.54% compared to 1.02%;
  • annualized return on equity ("ROE") was 13.37% compared to 9.25%;
  • net interest income was $37.5 million compared to $34.5 million;
  • provision for credit losses was $2.2 million compared to $4.0 million;
  • noninterest income was $8.5 million compared to $7.4 million;
  • net loan growth was $117.8 million, or 16.4% annualized, compared to $98.5 million, or 14.2% annualized; and
  • quarterly cash dividends increased $0.01 per share, or 11.1%, to $0.10 per share totaling $1.5 million compared to $0.09 per share totaling $1.4 million.

For the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to the six months ended December 31, 2021:

  • net income was $22.9 million compared to $21.6 million;
  • diluted EPS was $1.50 compared to $1.33;
  • annualized ROA was 1.28% compared to 1.21%;
  • annualized ROE was 11.32% compared to 10.78%;
  • net interest income was $72.1 million compared to $54.9 million;
  • provision for credit losses was $6.2 million compared to a net benefit of $4.0 million;
  • noninterest income was $15.9 million compared to $20.4 million;
  • net loan growth was $216.3 million, or 15.6% annualized, compared to a net decrease of $37.2 million, or (1.4)% annualized; and
  • cash dividends of $0.19 per share totaling $2.9 million compared to $0.17 per share totaling $2.7 million.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on March 2, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 16, 2023.

“This was a great quarter for HomeTrust as we continued our margin momentum and double-digit loan growth, and we are pleased with the relative resiliency of our deposit base,” said Hunter Westbrook, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Deposits declined during the quarter, but less than we had anticipated despite higher yielding alternatives. We continue to be pleased with our asset quality across all our lines of business and the continued strength of the customers and communities we serve.

“From a strategic standpoint, the results of the quarter reflect the transition of our operating model and balance sheet over the last several years. I’m extremely proud of all our teammates and their collective hard work that delivered these strong quarterly results.

"Lastly, for the third year in a row, HomeTrust Bank has been named the "Best Small Bank" in North Carolina by Newsweek. I once again congratulate all our teammates who have made this achievement possible."

WEBSITE: WWW.HTB.COM

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022

Net Income.  Net income totaled $13.7 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $9.2 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $4.5 million, or 48.5%. The results for the three months ended December 31, 2022 were positively impacted by a $3.0 million increase in net interest income and a $1.1 million increase in noninterest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid(2) 		  Yield /
Rate(2) 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid(2) 		  Yield /
Rate(2)
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 2,999,207     $ 39,282   5.20 %   $ 2,880,148     $ 33,522   4.62 %
Commercial paper   34,487       184   2.12       214,214       1,116   2.07  
Debt securities available for sale   167,818       1,151   2.72       135,015       678   1.99  
Other interest-earning assets(3)   86,430       1,072   4.92       113,821       888   3.10  
Total interest-earning assets   3,287,942       41,689   5.03       3,343,198       36,204   4.30  
Other assets   236,159               243,113          
Total assets   3,524,101               3,586,311          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 627,548     $ 571   0.36 %   $ 654,154     $ 268   0.16 %
Money market accounts   954,007       1,935   0.80       968,084       521   0.21  
Savings accounts   236,027       45   0.08       238,992       45   0.07  
Certificate accounts   444,845       1,052   0.94       476,761       561   0.47  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,262,427       3,603   0.63       2,337,991       1,395   0.24  
Borrowings   26,063       254   3.87       1,526       12   3.12  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,288,490       3,857   0.67       2,339,517       1,407   0.24  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   785,785               800,912          
Other liabilities   44,333               51,485          
Total liabilities   3,118,608               3,191,914          
Stockholders' equity   405,493               394,397          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   3,524,101               3,586,311          
Net earning assets $ 999,452             $ 1,003,681          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   143.67 %             142.90 %        
Tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 37,832           $ 34,797    
Interest rate spread         4.36 %           4.06 %
Net interest margin(4)         4.56 %           4.13 %
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 37,545           $ 34,520    
Interest rate spread         4.33 %           4.02 %
Net interest margin(4)         4.53 %           4.10 %


(1) The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $287 and $277 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
(3) The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks.
(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   

Total interest and dividend income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $5.5 million, or 15.2%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022, which was driven by a $5.8 million, or 17.3%, increase in interest income on loans. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets and rate paid on liabilities was the result of rising interest rates. Specific to debt securities available for sale, the Company has intentionally maintained a relatively short-term duration portfolio which has allowed, and will continue to allow, the Company to take advantage of rising rates when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing instruments.

Total interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $2.5 million, or 174.1%, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. The increase was driven by a $2.2 million, or 158.3%, increase in interest expense on deposits as a result of a 39 basis point increase in the associated average cost of funds, and a $242,000 increase in interest expense on borrowings as a result of higher average balances and higher rates.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

(Dollars in thousands) Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
  Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 1,386     $ 4,374   $ 5,760  
Commercial paper   (936 )     4     (932 )
Debt securities available for sale   165       308     473  
Other interest-earning assets   (214 )     398     184  
Total interest-earning assets   401       5,084     5,485  
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   (11 )     314     303  
Money market accounts   (8 )     1,422     1,414  
Savings accounts   (1 )     1      
Certificate accounts   (38 )     529     491  
Borrowings   193       49     242  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   135       2,315     2,450  
Net increase in tax equivalent interest income         $ 3,035  
               

Provision for Credit Losses.  The provision for credit losses is the amount of expense that, based on our judgment, is required to maintain the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") at an appropriate level under the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model.

The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision for credit losses:

  Three Months Ended    
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Provision for credit losses              
Loans $ 2,425     $ 3,694     $ (1,269 )   (34 )%
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   (85 )     443       (528 )   (119 )
Commercial paper   (100 )     (150 )     50     33  
Total provision for credit losses $ 2,240     $ 3,987     $ (1,747 )   (44 )%
                             

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the quarter:

  • $1.6 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.
  • $0.4 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $1.5 million reduction of specific reserves on individually evaluated credits, which was tied to two relationships which were fully charged-off during the quarter.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $83,000 during the quarter:

  • $1.3 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.
  • $1.3 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.
  • $1.1 million provision due to a projected worsening of the economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.

For both periods presented, the change in the provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments as well as changes in the loan mix and changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $1.1 million, or 14.3%, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 2,523   $ 2,338     $ 185     8 %
Loan income and fees   647     570       77     14  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,102     1,586       (484 )   (31 )
BOLI income   494     527       (33 )   (6 )
Operating lease income   1,156     1,585       (429 )   (27 )
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   1,127     (12 )     1,139     9,492  
Other   1,405     804       601     75  
Total noninterest income $ 8,454   $ 7,398     $ 1,056     14 %
                           
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by a decrease in volume of residential mortgage and SBA loans sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the quarter ended December 31, 2022, $7.3 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $183,000 compared to $20.9 million sold with gains of $493,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. There were $8.2 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $568,000 in the current quarter compared to $12.1 million sold and gains of $891,000 in the prior quarter. There were $41.4 million of home equity lines of credit ("HELOCs") sold during the current quarter for a gain of $340,000 compared to $22.8 million sold and gains of $202,000 in the prior quarter.
  • Operating lease income: The decrease in operating lease income can be traced to lower contractual earnings as well as gains or losses incurred at the end of operating leases, where we recognized a net loss of $337,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 versus a net gain of $148,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.
  • Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the quarter ended December 31, 2022 two properties were sold for a combined gain of $1.6 million, partially offset by additional impairment of $420,000 on premises and equipment associated with prior branch closures.
  • Other: The increase in other income was driven by a $721,000 gain recognized on the sale of closely held equity securities which the Company obtained through a prior bank acquisition.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $12,000, or 0.0%, when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Three Months Ended    
  December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 14,484   $ 14,815   $ (331 )   (2 )%
Occupancy expense, net   2,428     2,396     32     1  
Computer services   2,796     2,763     33     1  
Telephone, postage and supplies   575     603     (28 )   (5 )
Marketing and advertising   481     590     (109 )   (18 )
Deposit insurance premiums   546     542     4     1  
Core deposit intangible amortization   26     34     (8 )   (24 )
Merger-related expenses   250     474     (224 )   (47 )
Other   4,490     3,872     618     16  
Total noninterest expense $ 26,076   $ 26,089   $ (13 )   %
                         
  • Salaries and employee benefits: The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense is primarily the result of lower mortgage banking incentive pay as a result of the reduction in the volume of originations due to rising interest rates.
  • Merger-related expenses: On July 24, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Quantum Capital Corp. The expense for both periods are costs incurred related to due diligence and legal work performed associated with the transaction, in addition to ongoing costs incurred in preparation for the transaction.
  • Other: During the quarter ended December 31, 2022 the Company wrote off $350,000 in previously capitalized costs associated with a technology project which the Company is no longer pursuing. No such expense was incurred in the prior quarter.

Income Taxes.  The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2022 increased $1.4 million as a result of higher taxable income in the current quarter and an increase in the effective tax rate which moved from 22.3% to 22.8% quarter-over-quarter.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

Net Income.  Net income totaled $22.9 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $21.6 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2021, an increase of $1.3 million, or 5.8%. The results for the six months ended December 31, 2022 were positively impacted by a $17.2 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by an increase of $10.2 million in the provision for credit losses and a $4.7 million decrease in noninterest income. Details of the changes in the various components of net income are further discussed below.

Net Interest Income.  The following table presents the distribution of average assets, liabilities and equity, as well as interest income earned on average interest-earning assets and interest expense paid on average interest-bearing liabilities. All average balances are daily average balances. Nonaccruing loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield.

  Six Months Ended
  December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid(2) 		  Yield /
Rate(2) 		  Average
Balance
Outstanding 		  Interest
Earned /
Paid(2) 		  Yield /
Rate(2)
Assets                      
Interest-earning assets                      
Loans receivable(1) $ 2,939,677     $ 72,814   4.91 %   $ 2,819,482     $ 55,441   3.90 %
Commercial paper   124,351       1,300   2.07       191,712       458   0.47  
Debt securities available for sale   151,417       1,829   2.40       130,143       935   1.43  
Other interest-earning assets(3)   100,125       1,960   3.88       126,054       1,576   2.48  
Total interest-earning assets   3,315,570       77,903   4.66       3,267,391       58,410   3.55  
Other assets   239,636               260,288          
Total assets   3,555,206               3,527,679          
Liabilities and equity                      
Interest-bearing liabilities                      
Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 640,851     $ 838   0.26 %   $ 635,362     $ 728   0.23 %
Money market accounts   961,045       2,456   0.51       993,643       716   0.14  
Savings accounts   237,509       89   0.07       223,061       81   0.07  
Certificate accounts   460,803       1,615   0.70       450,706       1,352   0.60  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,300,208       4,998   0.43       2,302,772       2,877   0.25  
Borrowings   13,795       266   3.83       56,356       41   0.15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,314,003       5,264   0.45       2,359,128       2,918   0.25  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   793,349               722,432          
Other liabilities   46,501               48,393          
Total liabilities   3,153,853               3,129,953          
Stockholders' equity   401,353               397,726          
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   3,555,206               3,527,679          
Net earning assets $ 1,001,567             $ 908,263          
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   143.28 %             138.50 %        
Tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 72,639           $ 55,492    
Interest rate spread         4.21 %           3.30 %
Net interest margin(4)         4.35 %           3.37 %
Non-tax-equivalent                      
Net interest income     $ 72,065           $ 54,875    
Interest rate spread         4.18 %           3.26 %
Net interest margin(4)         4.31 %           3.33 %


(1) The average loans receivable balances include loans held for sale and nonaccruing loans.
(2) Interest income used in the average interest earned and yield calculation includes the tax equivalent adjustment of $574 and $617 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, calculated based on a combined federal and state tax rate of 24%.
(3) The average other interest-earning assets consist of FRB stock, FHLB stock, SBIC investments, and deposits in other banks.
(4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
   

Total interest and dividend income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $19.5 million, or 33.8%, compared to the six months ended December 31, 2021, which was driven by a $17.4 million, or 31.8%, increase in interest income on loans, and a combined increase of $1.7 million, or 124.6%, in interest income on commercial paper and debt securities available for sale. The overall increase in average yield on interest-earning assets and rate paid on liabilities was the result of rising interest rates. Specific to debt securities available for sale, the Company has intentionally maintained a relatively short-term duration portfolio which has allowed, and will continue to allow, the Company to take advantage of rising rates when reinvesting the proceeds of maturing instruments.

Total interest expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $2.3 million, or 80.4%, compared to the six months ended December 31, 2021. The increase was driven by a $2.1 million, or 73.7%, increase in interest expense on deposits as a result of an 18 basis point increase in the associated average cost of funds.

The following table shows the effects that changes in average balances (volume), including differences in the number of days in the periods compared, and average interest rates (rate) had on the interest earned on interest-earning assets and interest paid on interest-bearing liabilities:

(Dollars in thousands) Increase / (Decrease)
Due to 		  Total
Increase /
(Decrease)
  Volume   Rate  
Interest-earning assets          
Loans receivable $ 2,363     $ 15,010   $ 17,373
Commercial paper   (161 )     1,003     842
Debt securities available for sale   153       741     894
Other interest-earning assets   (324 )     708     384
Total interest-earning assets   2,031       17,462     19,493
Interest-bearing liabilities          
Interest-bearing checking accounts   6       104     110
Money market accounts   (23 )     1,763     1,740
Savings accounts   5       3     8
Certificate accounts   30       233     263
Borrowings   (31 )     256     225
Total interest-bearing liabilities   (13 )     2,359     2,346
Net increase in tax equivalent interest income         $ 17,147
             

Provision (Benefit) for Credit Losses.  The following table presents a breakdown of the components of the provision (benefit) for credit losses:

  Six Months Ended    
  December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   $ Change   % Change
Provision (benefit) for credit losses              
Loans $ 6,119     $ (3,775 )   $ 9,894     262 %
Off-balance-sheet credit exposure   358       (235 )     593     252  
Commercial paper   (250 )     50       (300 )   (600 )
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses $ 6,227     $ (3,960 )   $ 10,187     257 %
                             

For the six months ended December 31, 2022, the "loans" portion of the provision (benefit) for credit losses was the result of the following, offset by net charge-offs of $1.9 million during the period:

  • $1.3 million provision specific to fintech portfolios which have a riskier credit profile than loans originated in-house. The elevated credit risk is offset by the higher yields earned on the portfolios.
  • $2.9 million provision driven by loan growth and changes in the loan mix.
  • $1.5 million provision due to changes in the projected economic forecast, specifically the national unemployment rate, and changes in qualitative adjustments.
  • $1.5 million reduction of specific reserves on individually evaluated credits, which was tied to two relationships which were fully charged-off during the period.

For the six months ended December 31, 2021, the "loans" portion of the benefit for credit losses was driven by an improvement in the economic forecast, as more clarity was gained regarding the impact of COVID-19 upon the loan portfolio.

For both periods presented, the change in the provision for credit losses for off-balance-sheet credit exposure was the result of changes in the balance of loan commitments as well as changes in the loan mix and changes in the projected economic forecast outlined above.

Noninterest Income.  Noninterest income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 decreased $4.7 million, or 22.7%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in selected components of noninterest income are discussed below:

  Six Months Ended    
  December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts $ 4,861   $ 4,885     $ (24 )   %
Loan income and fees   1,217     1,784       (567 )   (32 )
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   2,688     7,958       (5,270 )   (66 )
BOLI income   1,021     1,008       13     1  
Operating lease income   2,741     3,258       (517 )   (16 )
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   1,115     (87 )     1,202     1,382  
Other   2,209     1,639       570     35  
Total noninterest income $ 15,852   $ 20,445     $ (4,593 )   (22 )% 
                           
  • Loan income and fees: The decrease in loan income and fees was driven by lower underwriting fees, interest rate swap fees, and prepayment penalties in the current period compared to the same period last year, all of which were impacted by rising interest rates.
  • Gain on sale of loans held for sale: The decrease in the gain on sale of loans held for sale was primarily driven by a decrease in volume of residential mortgage and SBA loans sold during the period as a result of rising interest rates. During the six months ended December 31, 2022, $28.2 million of residential mortgage loans originated for sale were sold with gains of $676,000 compared to $150.7 million sold with gains of $4.3 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $20.3 million of sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA commercial loans with gains of $1.5 million in the current period compared to $27.0 million sold and gains of $3.1 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. There were $64.2 million of HELOCs sold during the current period for a gain of $542,000 compared to $72.2 million sold and gains of $426,000 for the corresponding period in the prior year. Lastly, $11.5 million of indirect auto finance loans were sold out of the held for investment portfolio during the six months ended December 31, 2021 for a gain of $205,000. No such sales occurred in the same period in the current year.
  • Operating lease income: The decrease in operating lease income can be traced to lower contractual earnings as well as gains or losses incurred at the end of operating leases, where we recognized a net loss of $189,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 versus a net loss of $92,000 in the same period last year.
  • Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment: During the six months ended December 31, 2022 two properties were sold for a combined gain of $1.6 million, partially offset by additional impairment of $420,000 on premises and equipment associated with prior branch closures. No such sales occurred in the same period in the prior year.
  • Other: The increase in other income was driven by a $721,000 gain recognized on the sale of closely held equity securities which the Company obtained through a prior bank acquisition. No such sales occurred in the same period in the prior year.

Noninterest Expense.  Noninterest expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $265,000, or 0.5%, when compared to the same period last year. Changes in selected components of noninterest expense are discussed below:

  Six Months Ended    
  December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021		   $ Change   % Change
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits $ 29,299   $ 30,152   $ (853 )   (3 )%
Occupancy expense, net   4,824     4,718     106     2  
Computer services   5,559     5,130     429     8  
Telephone, postage and supplies   1,178     1,322     (144 )   (11 )
Marketing and advertising   1,071     1,537     (466 )   (30 )
Deposit insurance premiums   1,088     868     220     25  
Core deposit intangible amortization   60     158     (98 )   (62 )
Merger-related expenses   724         724     100  
Other   8,362     7,953     409     5  
Total noninterest expense $ 52,165   $ 51,838   $ 327     1 %
                         
  • Salaries and employee benefits: The decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense in the current period compared to the same period last year is primarily the result of branch closures and lower mortgage banking incentive pay as a result of the reduction in the volume of originations due to rising interest rates.
  • Computer services: The increase in expense between periods is due to continued investments in technology as well as increases in the cost of services provided by third parties.
  • Marketing and advertising: The decrease in expense between periods is partially due to timing differences when expenses are incurred and paid as well as lower projected marketing expenses for the current fiscal year versus the prior period.
  • Deposit insurance premiums: The rates the Company is charged for deposit insurance have increased year-over-year.
  • Merger-related expenses: On July 24, 2022, the Company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Quantum Capital Corp. The expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 are costs incurred related to due diligence and legal work performed associated with the transaction, in addition to ongoing costs incurred in preparation for the transaction. No such expense was incurred in the prior period.
  • Other: During the six months ended December 31, 2022 the Company wrote off $350,000 in previously capitalized costs associated with a technology project which the Company is no longer pursuing. No such expense was incurred in the prior period.

Income Taxes.  The amount of income tax expense is influenced by the amount of pre-tax income, the amount of tax-exempt income, changes in the statutory rate, and the effect of changes in valuation allowances maintained against deferred tax benefits. Income tax expense for the six months ended December 31, 2022 increased $831,000 as a result of higher taxable income in the current quarter compared to the corresponding period in the prior year, and an increase in the effective tax rate from 21.3% to 22.6% between periods.

Balance Sheet Review
Total assets increased by $97.8 million to $3.6 billion and total liabilities increased by $76.5 million to $3.2 billion, respectively, at December 31, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022. The combined decrease in commercial paper of $194.4 million and net increase in funding sources of $78.3 million was used to fund loan growth of $216.3 million during the period.

Stockholders' equity increased $21.3 million to $410.2 million at December 31, 2022 as compared to June 30, 2022. Activity within stockholders' equity included $22.9 million in net income, $2.7 million in stock-based compensation and stock option exercises, offset by $2.9 million in cash dividends declared and a $1.3 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with available for sale debt securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Bank was considered "well capitalized" in accordance with its regulatory capital guidelines and exceeded all regulatory capital requirements.

Asset Quality
The ACL on loans was $38.9 million, or 1.30% of total loans, at December 31, 2022 compared to $34.7 million, or 1.25% of total loans, as of June 30, 2022. The drivers of this change are discussed in the "Six Months Ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021" section above.

Net loan charge-offs totaled $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to $760,000 for the same period last year. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.13% for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to 0.05% for the corresponding period last year.

Nonperforming assets increased by $54,000, or 0.9%, to $6.4 million, or 0.17% of total assets, at December 31, 2022 compared to $6.3 million, or 0.18% of total assets, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets included $6.2 million in nonaccruing loans and $200,000 of real estate owned ("REO") at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.1 million and $200,000 in nonaccruing loans and REO, respectively, at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans was 0.21% at December 31, 2022 and 0.22% at June 30, 2022.

The ratio of classified assets to total assets decreased to 0.50% at December 31, 2022 from 0.61% at June 30, 2022. Classified assets decreased $3.2 million, or 15.1%, to $18.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $21.5 million at June 30, 2022, due to loan paydowns.

About HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for the Bank. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had assets of $3.6 billion. The Bank, founded in 1926, is a North Carolina state chartered, community-focused financial institution committed to providing value added relationship banking with over 30 locations as well as online/mobile channels. Locations include: North Carolina (including the Asheville metropolitan area, the "Piedmont" region, Charlotte, and Raleigh/Cary), Upstate South Carolina (Greenville), East Tennessee (including Kingsport/Johnson City, Knoxville, and Morristown) and Southwest Virginia (including the Roanoke Valley).

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include: the remaining effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and remaining duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and labor shortages, and market liquidity, both nationally and in our market areas; expected revenues, cost savings, synergies and other benefits from our merger and acquisition activities, including the proposed acquisition of Quantum Capital Corp. might not be realized to the extent anticipated, within the anticipated time frames, or at all, and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters, including but not limited to customer and employee retention, might be greater than expected; increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and the effects of inflation, a potential recession, and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available on our website at www.htb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any of the forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release or the documents they file with or furnish to the SEC are based upon management's beliefs and assumptions at the time they are made and may turn out to be wrong because of inaccurate assumptions they might make, because of the factors described above or because of other factors that they cannot foresee. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022(1) 		  March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Assets                  
Cash $ 15,825     $ 18,026     $ 20,910     $ 19,783     $ 20,586  
Interest-bearing deposits   149,209       76,133       84,209       32,267       14,240  
Cash and cash equivalents   165,034       94,159       105,119       52,050       34,826  
Commercial paper, net         85,296       194,427       312,918       254,157  
Certificates of deposit in other banks   29,371       27,535       23,551       28,125       34,002  
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value   147,942       161,741       126,978       106,315       121,851  
FHLB and FRB stock   13,661       9,404       9,326       10,451       10,368  
SBIC investments, at cost   12,414       12,235       12,758       12,589       11,749  
Loans held for sale, at fair value   518                          
Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value   72,777       76,252       79,307       85,263       102,070  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   2,985,623       2,867,783       2,769,295       2,699,538       2,696,072  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (38,859 )     (38,301 )     (34,690 )     (31,034 )     (30,933 )
Loans, net   2,946,764       2,829,482       2,734,605       2,668,504       2,665,139  
Premises and equipment, net   65,216       68,705       69,094       69,629       69,461  
Accrued interest receivable   11,076       9,667       8,573       7,980       8,200  
Deferred income taxes, net   11,319       11,838       11,487       12,494       12,019  
Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")   96,335       95,837       95,281       94,740       94,209  
Goodwill   25,638       25,638       25,638       25,638       25,638  
Core deposit intangibles, net   32       58       93       135       185  
Other assets   48,918       47,339       52,967       54,954       58,945  
Total assets $ 3,647,015     $ 3,555,186     $ 3,549,204     $ 3,541,785     $ 3,502,819  
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                  
Liabilities                  
Deposits $ 3,048,020     $ 3,102,668     $ 3,099,761     $ 3,059,157     $ 2,998,691  
Borrowings   130,000                   30,000       48,000  
Other liabilities   58,840       56,296       60,598       57,497       54,382  
Total liabilities   3,236,860       3,158,964       3,160,359       3,146,654       3,101,073  
Stockholders' equity                  
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding                            
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized(2)   157       156       156       160       163  
Additional paid in capital   128,486       127,153       126,106       136,181       147,552  
Retained earnings   290,271       278,120       270,276       265,609       258,986  
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP") shares   (5,026 )     (5,158 )     (5,290 )     (5,422 )     (5,555 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (3,733 )     (4,049 )     (2,403 )     (1,397 )     600  
Total stockholders' equity   410,155       396,222       388,845       395,131       401,746  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,647,015     $ 3,555,186     $ 3,549,204     $ 3,541,785     $ 3,502,819  


(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
(2) Shares of common stock issued and outstanding were 15,673,595 at December 31, 2022; 15,632,348 at September 30, 2022; 15,591,466 at June 30, 2022; 15,978,262 at March 31, 2022; and 16,303,461 at December 31, 2021.
   

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Interest and dividend income              
Loans $ 38,995   $ 33,245     $ 72,240   $ 54,824  
Commercial paper   184     1,116       1,300     458  
Debt securities available for sale   1,151     678       1,829     935  
Other investments and interest-bearing deposits   1,072     888       1,960     1,576  
Total interest and dividend income   41,402     35,927       77,329     57,793  
Interest expense              
Deposits   3,603     1,395       4,998     2,877  
Borrowings   254     12       266     41  
Total interest expense   3,857     1,407       5,264     2,918  
Net interest income   37,545     34,520       72,065     54,875  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses   2,240     3,987       6,227     (3,960 )
Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses   35,305     30,533       65,838     58,835  
Noninterest income              
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts   2,523     2,338       4,861     4,885  
Loan income and fees   647     570       1,217     1,784  
Gain on sale of loans held for sale   1,102     1,586       2,688     7,958  
BOLI income   494     527       1,021     1,008  
Operating lease income   1,156     1,585       2,741     3,258  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   1,127     (12 )     1,115     (87 )
Other   1,405     804       2,209     1,639  
Total noninterest income   8,454     7,398       15,852     20,445  
Noninterest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   14,484     14,815       29,299     30,152  
Occupancy expense, net   2,428     2,396       4,824     4,718  
Computer services   2,796     2,763       5,559     5,130  
Telephone, postage, and supplies   575     603       1,178     1,322  
Marketing and advertising   481     590       1,071     1,537  
Deposit insurance premiums   546     542       1,088     868  
Core deposit intangible amortization   26     34       60     158  
Merger-related expenses   250     474       724      
Other   4,490     3,872       8,362     7,953  
Total noninterest expense   26,076     26,089       52,165     51,838  
Income before income taxes   17,683     11,842       29,525     27,442  
Income tax expense   4,025     2,643       6,668     5,837  
Net income $ 13,658   $ 9,199     $ 22,857   $ 21,605  
                           

Per Share Data

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Net income per common share(1)                
Basic   $ 0.90   $ 0.61   $ 1.51   $ 1.36
Diluted   $ 0.90   $ 0.60   $ 1.50   $ 1.33
Average shares outstanding                
Basic     15,028,179     14,988,006     15,008,092     15,696,765
Diluted     15,161,153     15,130,762     15,145,701     16,057,607
Book value per share at end of period   $ 26.17   $ 25.35   $ 26.17   $ 24.64
Tangible book value per share at end of period(2)   $ 24.53   $ 23.70   $ 24.53   $ 23.06
Cash dividends declared per common share   $ 0.10   $ 0.09   $ 0.19   $ 0.17
Total shares outstanding at end of period     15,673,595     15,632,348     15,673,595     16,303,461


(1) Basic and diluted net income per common share have been prepared in accordance with the two-class method.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
   

Selected Financial Ratios and Other Data

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Performance ratios(1)            
Return on assets (ratio of net income to average total assets)   1.54 %   1.02 %   1.28 %   1.21 %
Return on equity (ratio of net income to average equity)   13.37     9.25     11.32     10.78  
Tax equivalent yield on earning assets(2)   5.03     4.30     4.66     3.55  
Rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities   0.67     0.24     0.45     0.25  
Tax equivalent average interest rate spread(2)   4.36     4.06     4.21     3.30  
Tax equivalent net interest margin(2) (3)   4.56     4.13     4.35     3.37  
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities   143.67     142.90     143.28     138.50  
Noninterest expense to average total assets   2.94     2.89     2.91     2.92  
Efficiency ratio   56.69     62.24     59.33     68.82  
Efficiency ratio – adjusted(4)   58.12     60.69     59.36     68.19  


(1) Ratios are annualized where appropriate.
(2) The weighted average rate for municipal leases is adjusted for a 24% combined federal and state tax rate since the interest from these leases is tax exempt.
(3) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.


    At or For the Three Months Ended
    December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Asset quality ratios                    
Nonperforming assets to total assets(1)   0.17 %   0.20 %   0.18 %   0.16 %   0.18 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans(1)   0.21     0.24     0.22     0.22     0.23  
Total classified assets to total assets   0.50     0.54     0.61     0.61     0.65  
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans(1)   629.40     561.10     566.83     534.06     500.70  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.30     1.34     1.25     1.15     1.15  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)   0.25     0.01     (0.10 )   (0.11 )   0.15  
Capital ratios                    
Equity to total assets at end of period   11.25 %   11.14 %   10.96 %   11.16 %   11.47 %
Tangible equity to total tangible assets(2)   10.62     10.50     10.31     10.51     10.81  
Average equity to average assets   11.50     11.00     10.93     11.32     11.28  


(1) Nonperforming assets include nonaccruing loans, consisting of certain restructured loans, and REO. There were no accruing loans more than 90 days past due at the dates indicated. At December 31, 2022, there were $1.8 million of restructured loans included in nonaccruing loans and $3.2 million, or 52.0%, of nonaccruing loans were current on their loan payments as of that date.
(2) See Non-GAAP reconciliations below for adjustments.
   

Loans

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Commercial real estate loans                  
Construction and land development $ 328,253     $ 310,985     $ 291,202       251,668       226,439  
Commercial real estate – owner occupied   340,824       336,456       335,658       332,078       323,434  
Commercial real estate – non-owner occupied   690,241       661,644       662,159       688,071       709,825  
Multifamily   69,156       79,082       81,086       82,035       80,071  
Total commercial real estate loans   1,428,474       1,388,167       1,370,105       1,353,852       1,339,769  
Commercial loans                  
Commercial and industrial   194,465       205,606       192,652       167,342       162,396  
Equipment finance   426,507       411,012       394,541       378,629       367,008  
Municipal leases   135,922       130,777       129,766       130,260       131,078  
PPP loans   214       238       661       2,756       19,044  
Total commercial loans   757,108       747,633       717,620       678,987       679,526  
Residential real estate loans                  
Construction and land development   100,002       91,488       81,847       72,735       69,253  
One-to-four family   400,595       374,849       354,203       347,945       356,850  
HELOCs   194,296       164,701       160,137       155,356       158,984  
Total residential real estate loans   694,893       631,038       596,187       576,036       585,087  
Consumer loans   105,148       100,945       85,383       90,663       91,690  
Total loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs   2,985,623       2,867,783       2,769,295       2,699,538       2,696,072  
Allowance for credit losses – loans   (38,859 )     (38,301 )     (34,690 )     (31,034 )     (30,933 )
Loans, net $ 2,946,764     $ 2,829,482     $ 2,734,605     $ 2,668,504     $ 2,665,139  
                                       

As of December 31, 2022, $28.6 million of commercial and industrial and $4.8 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. As of June 30, 2022, $17.5 million of commercial and industrial and $0.4 million of consumer loans were purchased from fintech partners. Although we value these strategic relationships, in August 2022 we temporarily paused purchases within both loan segments until the impact of the current economic environment upon these portfolios can be better understood.

Deposits

(Dollars in thousands) December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Core deposits                  
                             
                             
                             
                             
Noninterest-bearing accounts $ 726,416   $ 794,242   $ 745,746   $ 704,344   $ 677,159
                             
                             
                             
                             
NOW accounts   638,896     636,859     654,981     652,577     644,343
                             
                             
                             
                             
Money market accounts   992,083     960,150     969,661     1,026,595     1,010,901
                             
                             
                             
                             
Savings accounts   230,896     240,412     238,197     232,831     224,474
Total core deposits   2,588,291     2,631,663     2,608,585     2,616,347     2,556,877
Certificates of deposit   459,729     471,005     491,176     442,810     441,814
Total $ 3,048,020   $ 3,102,668   $ 3,099,761   $ 3,059,157   $ 2,998,691
                             

Non-GAAP Reconciliations
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles utilized in the United States ("GAAP"), this earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include: the efficiency ratio, tangible book value, tangible book value per share and the tangible equity to tangible assets ratio. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios as presented are useful for both investors and management to understand the effects of certain items and provide an alternative view of its performance over time and in comparison to its competitors. These non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. They should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for total stockholders' equity or operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of the Company's efficiency ratio:

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   December 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Noninterest expense   $ 26,076     $ 26,089     $ 52,165     $ 51,838  
Less: merger expense     250       474       724        
Noninterest expense – adjusted   $ 25,826     $ 25,615     $ 51,441     $ 51,838  
                 
Net interest income   $ 37,545     $ 34,520     $ 72,065     $ 54,875  
Plus: tax equivalent adjustment     287       277       574       617  
Plus: noninterest income     8,454       7,398       15,852       20,445  
Less: gain on sale of equity securities     721             721        
Less: gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment     1,127       (12 )     1,115       (87 )
Net interest income plus noninterest income – adjusted   $ 44,438     $ 42,207     $ 86,655     $ 76,024  
Efficiency ratio     56.69 %     62.24 %     59.33 %     68.82 %
Efficiency ratio – adjusted     58.12 %     60.69 %     59.36 %     68.19 %
                                 

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible book value and tangible book value per share:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Total stockholders' equity   $ 410,155   $ 396,222   $ 388,845   $ 395,131   $ 401,746
Less: goodwill, core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     25,663     25,683     25,710     25,742     25,780
Tangible book value   $ 384,492   $ 370,539   $ 363,135   $ 369,389   $ 375,966
Common shares outstanding     15,673,595     15,632,348     15,591,466     15,978,262     16,303,461
Book value per share at end of period   $ 26.17   $ 25.35   $ 24.94   $ 24.73   $ 24.64
Tangible book value per share at end of period   $ 24.53   $ 23.70   $ 23.29   $ 23.12   $ 23.06
                               

Set forth below is a reconciliation to GAAP of tangible equity to tangible assets:

    As of
(Dollars in thousands)   December 31,
2022		   September 30,
2022		   June 30,
2022		   March 31,
2022		   December 31,
2021
Tangible equity(1)   $ 384,492     $ 370,539     $ 363,135     $ 369,389     $ 375,966  
Total assets     3,647,015       3,555,186       3,549,204       3,541,785       3,502,819  
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of taxes     25,663       25,683       25,710       25,742       25,780  
Total tangible assets   $ 3,621,352     $ 3,529,503     $ 3,523,494     $ 3,516,043     $ 3,477,039  
Tangible equity to tangible assets     10.62 %     10.50 %     10.31 %     10.51 %     10.81 %


(1) Tangible equity (or tangible book value) is equal to total stockholders' equity less goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net of related deferred tax liabilities. 

