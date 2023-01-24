Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,253 in the last 365 days.

Freedom Holdings signs Binding Letter of Intent to enter the Cannabis Industry

/EIN News/ -- Ossian, Indiana, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC: FHLD) ("FHLD" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent with a promising cannabis company with high values and a long-term goal in which completes our plan to re-structuring the company with a productive organization in the Cannabis arena. 

The Binding Letter of Intent seals the intent of both companies to consummate the deal in short order and begin building shareholder value.

More information will soon to be released as soon as the final terms of the transaction have been agreed upon. 

Press Release Contact:
Brian Kistler
CEO
Freedom Holdings, Inc.
260-490-9990

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. We caution prospective investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.


You just read:

Freedom Holdings signs Binding Letter of Intent to enter the Cannabis Industry

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.