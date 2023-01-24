ClassOne Appoints Semiconductor Industry Veteran John Voltz Senior Vice President of Global Business Operations

/EIN News/ -- KALISPELL, Mont., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassOne Technology, a leading global provider of high-performance semiconductor wet processing tools, today announced that John Voltz has been appointed senior vice president, global business operations. Reporting to CEO Byron Exarcos, Voltz will lead and manage the global sales force as ClassOne continues to grow its market share and deepen its relationships with strategic customers.



“John is a longtime veteran of the semiconductor equipment industry with a tremendous amount of experience in growing sales, specifically for surface preparation tools. We are excited to have him join the ClassOne team,” said Exarcos. “His proven track record of developing deep, long-term customer relationships will help us to closely align our current and future technology with customer needs and achieve our vision as the partner of choice for semiconductor fabs.”

“ClassOne has greatly expanded its global presence, particularly with the Solstice product line. The company has enjoyed significant growth from both fab expansions and new fabs in several high-growth markets. I am thrilled to lead the sales efforts for a company that has first-class technology, unmatched performance, and unlimited growth potential,” said Voltz.

The global sales team will report to Voltz in this new role for ClassOne. With decades of experience managing global sales within the semiconductor industry, Voltz has a proven track record of significantly growing company revenue. He was most recently senior vice president of business development at Reno Sub-Systems. Before that, he served as vice president, global sales and service, Solid State Equipment, LLC, and held other executive roles at industry leaders such as Mattson Technology, Matrix Integrated Systems, and The Silicon Valley Group, Inc.

About ClassOne Technology

ClassOne Technology is a leading provider of advanced electroplating and wet processing systems for semiconductor and microelectronic device manufacturing around the world. Its advanced IP portfolio comprises highly customized, cost-effective processing solutions for critical wafer processes used to manufacture compound semiconductor devices for the photonics, power, 5G, microLED, and MEMS and sensor markets. With tools installed in leading-edge fabs and research organizations worldwide, ClassOne’s flagship Solstice platform is highly configurable, comprising fully and semi-automated electroplating and wet processing applications with the industry’s most competitive ROI. For more information, please visit classone.com.

