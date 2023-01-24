Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,245 in the last 365 days.

Smile Hair Clinic Ends Another Year as the World's Top Destination for Hair Transplants

Turkey is the World's Top Destination for Hair Transplants with Affordable Prices and High-Quality Care.

/EIN News/ -- ISTANBUL, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Smile Hair Clinic, a leading hair transplant clinic in Istanbul, Turkey. The clinic has established itself as a leader in the global market for hair transplantation, and is known for providing high-quality, affordable treatments to patients from all over the world. With a team of experienced doctors and state-of-the-art facilities, Smile Hair Clinic continues to be a top destination for those seeking hair transplantation.

The rise of hair transplants and medical tourism in Turkey

In addition to experienced doctors, new and advanced hair transplant techniques, and modern medical equipment, Turkish clinics are attractive for a number of other reasons:

Affordable prices - based on prices offered by Istanbul-based Smile Hair Clinic, surgeries in Turkey range from €2,000 to €7,000. In the U.S., the same procedure and quality of service costs between $11,500 and $16,000.

High-quality care - as part of the so-called all-inclusive package, Turkish patients get private transport from the airport to the hotel and clinic, a hotel room with five or four stars, pre-op consultation, and remote post-op care, as well as a personal translator.

Zero waiting time - though there's no shortage of patients in Turkish clinics, the wait times are still significantly lower compared to other countries. This is because patients have many great clinics to choose from.

Medical tourism - since hair transplantation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, patients can take the opportunity to visit some of the world-famous tourist attractions while in Istanbul.

Quality hair transplantation achieves natural-looking results

Because of so many excellent options offered by the hair transplant industry, people don't have to wait to go bold to undergo surgery. A whopping two-thirds of adult men experience hair loss (alopecia) to some degree, and more now that hair loss is recognized as a post-COVID symptom.

How does a hair transplant procedure work?

There are a number of different hair transplant techniques, the most popular are FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Fusion). They involve taking healthy hair follicles from a donor area and implanting them into bald spots. On average, a hair transplant procedure lasts for eight hours under local anesthesia.

The recovery is immediate and painless. Most clinics transport patients back to the hotel to rest right after surgery. The entire procedure, from pre-op consultation to the flight back home, lasts three to four days.

New hair starts to grow within the first couple of weeks after a hair transplant operation. The first results are visible after five or six months, while a full head of hair can be expected after a year. As for the quality of the end result, there are many hair transplants before and after pictures online that speak enough of the Turkish commitment to excellence.

Contact Information:
Burak Önal
Crabs Media
info@crabsmedia.com
+(90) 553 089 26 59

Related Images






Image 1: Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul


Smile Hair Clinic - hair transplant planning



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul

Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul

You just read:

Smile Hair Clinic Ends Another Year as the World's Top Destination for Hair Transplants

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.