Smile Hair Clinic Ends Another Year as the World's Top Destination for Hair Transplants

Turkey is the World's Top Destination for Hair Transplants with Affordable Prices and High-Quality Care.

/EIN News/ -- ISTANBUL, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introducing Smile Hair Clinic, a leading hair transplant clinic in Istanbul, Turkey. The clinic has established itself as a leader in the global market for hair transplantation, and is known for providing high-quality, affordable treatments to patients from all over the world. With a team of experienced doctors and state-of-the-art facilities, Smile Hair Clinic continues to be a top destination for those seeking hair transplantation.

The rise of hair transplants and medical tourism in Turkey

In addition to experienced doctors, new and advanced hair transplant techniques, and modern medical equipment, Turkish clinics are attractive for a number of other reasons:

Affordable prices - based on prices offered by Istanbul-based Smile Hair Clinic, surgeries in Turkey range from €2,000 to €7,000. In the U.S., the same procedure and quality of service costs between $11,500 and $16,000.

High-quality care - as part of the so-called all-inclusive package, Turkish patients get private transport from the airport to the hotel and clinic, a hotel room with five or four stars, pre-op consultation, and remote post-op care, as well as a personal translator.

Zero waiting time - though there's no shortage of patients in Turkish clinics, the wait times are still significantly lower compared to other countries. This is because patients have many great clinics to choose from.

Medical tourism - since hair transplantation is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, patients can take the opportunity to visit some of the world-famous tourist attractions while in Istanbul.

Quality hair transplantation achieves natural-looking results

Because of so many excellent options offered by the hair transplant industry, people don't have to wait to go bold to undergo surgery. A whopping two-thirds of adult men experience hair loss (alopecia) to some degree, and more now that hair loss is recognized as a post-COVID symptom.

How does a hair transplant procedure work?

There are a number of different hair transplant techniques, the most popular are FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Fusion). They involve taking healthy hair follicles from a donor area and implanting them into bald spots. On average, a hair transplant procedure lasts for eight hours under local anesthesia.

The recovery is immediate and painless. Most clinics transport patients back to the hotel to rest right after surgery. The entire procedure, from pre-op consultation to the flight back home, lasts three to four days.

New hair starts to grow within the first couple of weeks after a hair transplant operation. The first results are visible after five or six months, while a full head of hair can be expected after a year. As for the quality of the end result, there are many hair transplants before and after pictures online that speak enough of the Turkish commitment to excellence.

Contact Information:

Burak Önal

Crabs Media

info@crabsmedia.com

+(90) 553 089 26 59



