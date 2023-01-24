Submit Release
Komprise Raises $37M to Fuel Growth and Advance Leadership in Unstructured Data Management

Investors reward Komprise's momentum to deliver cost savings and business value by modernizing the way companies manage unstructured data.

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven unstructured data management and mobility, today announced new funding fueled by record-setting growth and customer expansions in 2022. The $37M of growth capital from Canaan Partners, Celesta Capital, Multiplier Capital and Top Tier Ventures will be used to scale operations and extend market leadership, bringing the total funding to $85M to date.

“We invested in Komprise because of their impressive growth and path to profitability combined with the massive opportunity in edge data management and unstructured data for AI/ML in the cloud,” says Kevin Sheehan, Founder and Managing General Partner, Multiplier Capital. “We believe in the company’s market, vision, team and execution.”

Komprise Year in Review

The 2nd annual Komprise State of Unstructured Data Management report found that more than half of enterprise organizations manage five petabytes or more of data and spend more than 30% of their IT budget on data storage, backups and disaster recovery. As a result, IT leaders are pressured to manage data more precisely and cost-effectively. The Komprise Intelligent Data Management SaaS solution delivers many benefits to enterprises facing these challenges, including visibility across all storage, multi-cloud mobility and increased data value. Highlights from 2022 include:

Business Momentum & Recognition

Technology Innovation & Cloud Alliances

“We’re thrilled that our investment partners see the opportunity we’re creating by developing a comprehensive platform for customers to modernize unstructured data management practices,” says Kumar K. Goswami, CEO and Co-founder of Komprise. “Komprise delivers immediate data storage cost savings and long-term business value with a foundation for unstructured data analytics and machine learning innovations.”

About Komprise
Komprise is a provider of unstructured data management and mobility software that frees enterprises to easily analyze, mobilize, and monetize the right file and object data across clouds without shackling data to any vendor. With Komprise Intelligent Data Management, you can cut 70% of enterprise storage, backup and cloud costs while making data easily available to cloud-based data lakes and analytics tools. www.komprise.com.

Media Contact:
Kevin Wolf
kevin@tgprllc.com


