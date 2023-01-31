Infopro Learning to Participate in Brandon Hall Human Capital Management Excellence Conference as Gold Sponsors
Infopro Learning announces its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Human Capital Management Excellence Conference from January 31st to February 2nd, 2023.NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning, a world leader in workforce transformation, is proud to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Human Capital Management Excellence Conference from January 31st to February 2nd, 2023, at the Hilton in West Palm Beach, Florida. The event, which brings together leading experts in learning and development, provides an opportunity for organizations to share their knowledge and best practices and explore the latest trends and technologies in the industry.
Infopro Learning will be located at Booth 19 during the event, and attendees are invited to stop by and learn more about the organization's approach to L&D and the solutions they offer. At the event, Infopro Learning will be showcasing its innovative approach to L&D and will be presenting on the topic of "Why Innovation is the Need of the Hour for L&D." The session will take place on February 1st at 2:45 PM and be led by Carol Cohen, Vice President of Strategy and Sales Enablement. She will be sharing her insights and expertise on how organizations can stay ahead of the curve by embracing innovation in their learning and development programs.
The discussion will also look at how L&D teams may benefit from continuous disruption by fostering an environment of experimentation and innovation and changing the way training is provided. The presentation will provide insights and strategies for organizations looking to drive performance through innovative and effective L&D solutions. During the session, key points that will be covered include:
• Supporting behavior change while returning business results.
• Building teams that collaborate with sheer freedom.
• Powering learning infrastructure with technology.
• Embracing experimentation along with operational excellence.
• Adopting an agile mindset for a seamless transformation.
"We believe innovation is key to unlocking your people’s potential and staying competitive in today's fast-paced business environment," said Carol Cohen. "We look forward to sharing our approach to success planning and learning strategy while gaining insights from other experts in the field at the Brandon Hall Excellence event."
The event will also feature participation from Nolan Hout, Vice President of Marketing; Arun Prakash, EVP and Chief Learning Officer; and other thought leaders from the organization. We look forward to seeing you there!
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking potential unleashes higher performance levels, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.
Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers full-service solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Our digital platforms and global infrastructure enable the accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.
About Brandon Hall Group Inc.
Brandon Hall Group operates the largest and longest running awards program in Human Capital Management. As an independent HCM research and analyst firm, they conduct studies in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Talent Acquisition and Human Resources. These benchmark studies help organizations by providing strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.
Coupling the research studies with the best practice from the awards, Brandon Hall Group has helped more than 10,000 clients globally, delivering nearly 30 years of world-class research and advisory. At the core of our offerings is a membership program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. Membership enables executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is both practical and efficient.
Brandon Hall Group has also launched professional certifications for business and human capital management professionals to upskill themselves and gain credentials for career advancement.
