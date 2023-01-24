Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,183 in the last 365 days.

Customs Revenues Increase by 18.6% in 2022 (Treasury)

Customs Revenues Increase by 18.6% in 2022 (Treasury)

MOROCCO, January 24 - Net customs revenues reached 84.04 billion dirhams at the end of December 2022, up 18.6% compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Kingdom's General Treasury (TGR).

These revenues take into account refunds, rebates and tax refunds of 239 million dirhams, said the TGR in its recent monthly bulletin of public finance statistics (BMSFP), noting that gross customs revenues have increased by 18.7% to 84 MMDH.

In detail, net revenues from customs duties reached more than 13.8 billion dirhams, up 16.7%, while net revenues from value added tax (VAT) on imports rose by 28.5% to 54.44 billion dirhams.

In addition, VAT on energy products increased by 73.9% and that on other products by 19.3%.

Regarding the net revenues of the domestic consumption tax on energy products, they have declined by 5.4% to 15.79 billion dirhams, taking into account refunds, rebates and tax refunds of 172 million dirhams.

 MAP: 24 January 2023

You just read:

Customs Revenues Increase by 18.6% in 2022 (Treasury)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.