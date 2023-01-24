With 26.4% CAGR, Wearable Medical Devices Market Size Hit USD 195.57 Billion in 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights, The global wearable medical devices market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 195.57 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 26.4% between 2020 and 2027. Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Accelerate Growth

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global wearable medical devices market size is expected to showcase considerable growth by reaching USD 195.57 billion by 2027 while exhibiting an astounding CAGR of 26.4% between 2020 and 2027. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness regarding fitness and wellness amongst the people that is driving the adoption of innovative wearable medical devices globally. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Wearable Medical Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical devices, and Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices); By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring & Home Healthcare, and Sports & Fitness); By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Distribution and Hypermarkets & Others), 2020-2027.”, observes that the market stood at USD 29.76 billion in 2019 and is likely to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.





A wearable medical device is a noninvasive, autonomous device that performs the function of tracking and monitoring the overall health function of the wearer. The wearable technology consists of healthcare devices that the person can wear on his body such as Fitbits and smartwatches. They efficiently collect the personal health data of the consumer to track his fitness regime.

Key Takeaways :

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing awareness regarding self-monitoring and diagnosis are the key drivers of the market.

OMRON Healthcare, a company that specializes in health monitoring and therapy, has released OMRON Complete, its first single-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood pressure (BP) monitor for home usage.

Online Pharmacies Segment to Grow at a Significant Pace, Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearables Segment to Hold Dominant Share, Sport & Fitness Segment to Continue Dominating

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Accelerate Growth

The sedentary lifestyle of people is likely to pave the way for the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and others. According to the International Diabetes Federation, around 463 million adults aged between 20 to 79 suffer from diabetes. Additionally, by 2045, this number is expected to rise to about 700 million. The surging demand for innovative wearable medical devices owing to the growing awareness regarding the importance of fitness is expected to bode well for the global wearable medical devices market growth in the forthcoming years.

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provided a qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will have an impact on the market. Furthermore, the report includes significant insights into the regional insights that include different regions, which are contributing to the market growth between 2020 and 2027. It includes the competitive landscape involving the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, collaborate, and acquire other companies that will contribute to the market growth. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL analysis to obtain information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.





SEGMENTATION:

Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Segment to Hold Dominant Position

The diagnostic & patient monitoring segment, based on product, is expected to showcase substantial growth owing to the high disposable income of the young population that is propelling the sales of innovative wearable medical devices to monitor their overall health and fitness data.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Remain at Forefront; Key Players Launching Innovative Wearable Devices to Aid Growth

Among all the regions, North America is expected to gain momentum and hold the highest position in the global wearable medical devices market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the presence of established wearable medical devices manufacturers that are introducing innovative devices to cater to the growing number of fitness enthusiasts in the region.

On the other hand, Europe is expected to hold the second position in the market in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the elderly population that is likely to boost the adoption of innovative wearable medical devices in the region between 2020 and 2027.





COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Strong Product Offering by Prominent Companies to Strengthen Their Market Positions

The global wearable medical devices market is consolidated by the presence of key players that are focusing on maintaining a stronghold by offering innovative wearable medical devices to the growing demand among fitness enthusiasts across the globe. Moreover, the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies to maintain their presence by other key players will favor the market growth.

Wearable Medical Devices Industry Development:

March 2020 - Widex unveiled WIDEX MOMENT, the world’s first natural hearing aid. The device is manufactured using Widex’s patented ZeroDelay Technology platform that benefits people with hearing disability.

List of the Companies Profiled in the Global Market for Wearable Medical Devices:

BD (New Jersey, United States)

Ypsomed (Burgdorf, Switzerland)

Fitbit, Inc. (San Francisco, United States)

Apple Inc. (Cupertino, United States)

Sonova (Stäfa, Switzerland)

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Waltham, United States)

SAMSUNG (Suwon-si, South Korea)

Omron Healthcare, Inc. (Kyoto, Japan)

AiQ Smart Clothing (Taipei, Taiwan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Other Prominent Player





Table Of Content :

Wearable Medical Devices Market Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Key Industry Trends New Product Launch by Key Players Technological Advancements in Wearable Medical Devices Market Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Global Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices



Activity Monitors/Trackers Smartwatches Smart-clothing Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)



Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices



Wearable Defibrillators Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches) Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS) Hearing Aids Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Remote Patient Monitoring & Home Healthcare Sports and Fitness Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Hypermarkets & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World

North America Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Diagnostic & Patient Monitoring Wearable Medical Devices



Activity Monitors/Trackers Smartwatches Smart-clothing Others (Biosensors, Blood Pressure Monitors, Glucose Monitoring Systems)



Therapeutic Wearable Medical Devices



Wearable Defibrillators Drug Delivery Devices (Injectors, Patches) Pain Management Devices (TENS, EMS) Hearing Aids Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Remote Patient Monitoring & Home Healthcare Sports and Fitness Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Hypermarkets & Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



