PolyPid Provides Positive Regulatory Update for D-PLEX₁₀₀ for the Prevention of Surgical Site Infections in Abdominal Colorectal Surgery

/EIN News/ -- • Regulatory Pathway for a Potential NDA Submission Clarified Following Recent Interactions with the FDA

• FDA Acknowledged that SHIELD I Pre-specified Subgroup Results May Provide Supportive Evidence and Proposed that Current SHIELD II Trial Could Potentially Serve to Complete Clinical Testing for NDA

• FDA Also Recognized that D-PLEX 100 ’s Proposed Indication is for the Prevention of Infection and Has the Potential for Wide Use



PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the “Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today provided a positive regulatory update for D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections (SSIs). Following a recent type D meeting communication with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the SHIELD I Phase 3 data, the Company now has clarity regarding the regulatory pathway toward a potential New Drug Application (NDA) submission.

PolyPid provided to the FDA currently available data from the SHIELD I study evaluating D-PLEX 100 for the prevention of abdominal colorectal SSIs. Based on the data, particularly the 54% reduction observed in the primary endpoint in complex surgeries in a pre-specified subgroup analysis of patients with large incisions (>20 cm) (p=0.0032, n=423) compared to standard of care, the FDA acknowledged that the SHIELD I results may provide supportive evidence on this population and recommended that the Company conduct an additional study to support a potential NDA submission. The FDA stated that the ongoing SHIELD II study, which to date has enrolled over 200 patients, could potentially serve as such a study. PolyPid is now working expeditiously to finalize the design of the revised SHIELD II trial and expects to resume patient recruitment next quarter.

“We are pleased with the outcome of our recent interactions with the FDA and are grateful to the Agency for their supportive feedback,” stated Ms. Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, PolyPid’s Chief Executive Officer. “We now have a clear regulatory pathway for the possible approval of D-PLEX 100 in United States, and we remain highly confident in the potential of our promising late-stage product candidate. We are focused on evaluating the most appropriate measures to implement the FDA’s recommendations and are also preparing for near-term interactions with the EU regulatory authorities regarding D-PLEX 100 . We look forward to providing further clinical and regulatory updates on both U.S. and European markets.”

About D-PLEX 100

D-PLEX 100, PolyPid’s lead product candidate, is designed to provide local prolonged and controlled anti-bacterial activity directly at the surgical site to prevent SSIs. Following the administration of D-PLEX 100 into the surgical site, the PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, enabling a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline, resulting in high local concentration of the drug for a period of 30 days for the prevention of SSIs, with additional potential to prevent SSIs caused by antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the surgical site. D-PLEX 100 received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. FDA for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery. D-PLEX 100 also received three Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations, and three Fast Track designations for the prevention of SSIs in patients undergoing elective colorectal surgery, post-abdominal surgery incisional infection and for the prevention of sternal wound infection post-cardiac surgery.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid’s proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid’s lead product candidate D-PLEX 100 is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the prevention of soft tissue abdominal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

